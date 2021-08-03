As Wilmington's East Side continues to struggle with overwhelming violence in its streets, there are community leaders working to improve the overall health of the neighborhood.

People like CEO of EastSide Charter Aaron Bass and Third District City Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver, whose efforts to target some of the systemic issues in the neighborhood are leading to positive growth.

First of all, Oliver said she recognizes the potential in the city, the beauty to be had when things come together.

"Look at this beautiful place. You ride around town, down through the corridors, along Walnut Street, I mean, it's clean out there, some fresh air," she said on WDEL's The Rick Jensen Show. "It does have some negative things going on around here, yeah, sure, but that's going on all over the world. Overall, I think it looks great. I mean, I love it. I'm not going anywhere."

But to her, one of the more important things the city can do to begin addressing the ways problems grow within the city is to focus on fixing up the properties that seem to draw crime and other bad elements to them. Properties owned by hard-to-reach landlords who live out of state and let their properties fall into ruin through neglect.

"I'd like to see the vacancies, the blight houses taken care of," the councilwoman said. "The administration is working on that currently, and they have the land bank and other investors coming down--and when I say investors, I'm talking about people from the communities."

She pointed to Bill's Deli Market at the corner of 10th and Pine streets, citing its presence when open as a haven for trouble. As recently as April, there was violence outside the shop that claimed the life of 37-year-old Latahesia Hill.

"We just had a meeting about some good work that the city of Wilmington is doing on the East Side, trying to fix up a lot of vacant properties, trying to help out some homeowners with some facade program, With the mayor's help, of course," she said. "But then you have this corner store that has literally saturated this community over here."

Oliver said its closure has been a boon for the quality of life in the area, and no one who lives near the market wants its return. She claimed a petition is being filed with the city stating as much.

"People say, 'Oh, it's not the store, it's not the store.' Well, the store is closed now, and if you ride past there, there is no longer 30 or 40 people just loitering on the corner. So to me, it was the corner store. It was the inside, the owners. And that's the way I feel. that's the way a lot of the constituents--homeowners and also renters [feel]. So we have another petition now that I'm presenting to the mayor.," Oliver said. "My understanding, they are doing some work in there and they're trying to open back up in a couple of weeks. And we, the residents over here, do not want it. There's five other stores in this area that individuals can go to and they don't have people loitering outside."

She also wanted to know why the Third District seemed to receive a hands-off approach that seemed unique to her neighborhood.

"Our complaint is, if this was any other district, would this be occurring? Would this occur when you have six killings; you have six shootings; you have 30 or 40 people loitering; elderly people who've been there for over 50 years calling and crying on the phone, unable to even get off the bus stop, scared they've got to walk around the corner," she said. "I think it's unfair to the district, it's unfair for the residents--and I live on the East Side, it's unfair to me. I think the cops are trying to do the best they could, there's no one answer to all this madness."

For his part as he enters his sixth year as head of EastSide Charter, Bass is instead doing what he can to not focus on the immediate issues at hand, but on growing a healthier city through youthful conditioning.

"We know that all children are going to make choices, and if given better options, young people make better decisions," he said. "The problem is, when you don't have better choices available to young people, you're going to see more of the violence, we see [increasing] prison rates, and a lot of other negative things happening. So we're trying to reverse that. We focus on how do we provide the best opportunities for children here in Riverside, but also throughout all of Delaware."

Bass, also detailing his efforts on WDEL's The Rick Jensen Show, says one of the things he can to to provide his students those opportunities is by creating a more stable environment, which he's worked at over the previous four years. With so many facing the resulting trauma from both widespread violence and a terrifying global pandemic, he noted regularity can increase a child's chances of healing mentally.

"The East Side, over the course of three decades, has had ebbs and flows. I know that, right now, we can point to the fact that our staff retention rate--we've gone from retaining 30% of our staff to 90%. Now we are one of the top places to work in Delaware," he said. "It means a lot, especially among students that might be facing trauma, because you're gonna provide more consistency. And the more consistent the school community can be, the better off students can be."

The school, like all others, face economic and financial hurdles, but Bass said the organization is dreaming big. He'd like to see Wilmington become a destination for students looking to get into the field of STEM, and wants a center built that will be available not just to EastSide Charter students, but to all students in the First State.

Actually getting students to a center like that presents its own challenges, but Bass thinks he has a solution for that as well.

"We're dealing with other shortages here in the state. With Delaware's bus driver shortage right now, making sure the students can have access to schools and transportation [is a priority,]" he said. "So we're addressing that by also, we are now looking to give our parents transportation funding. Let's give parent leadership $700 per student to get them to and from school, for those that can do it."

An transportation challenges that create a disruption in ferrying children to school also disrupts that consistent environment that helps young children heal from the traumas they endure outside school walls, and needs to be avoided at all costs, he said.

"It is definitely challenging, I'll tell you that. We're even facing, right now, with our students coming back from the pandemic, how do we address mental health," he said. "We have students that have been dealing with trauma through increased violence; also, parents have had job changes and lifestyle changes due to the pandemic and just employment; and on top of that, we've seen 500,000 Americans die due to the pandemic. And so we know that that impacts our community."

So he's committed more resources and training hours to try and put the right guidance around those children, and he said they're seeing success in the fruits of those efforts.

"How we address mental health is something that we've been putting a lot of time into. We've seen our suspension rates over the last three years drop from 75%--before the pandemic, 75% reduction in suspensions--but what's important is it's with the same children," Bass said. "We didn't change the children, we changed our approach. How do you give children tools to deal with trauma, how they deal with problems? That means you need to focus on making sure every adult is working with social, emotional learning. That means we have a team of psychologists and special education teachers and therapists working with our children, because you have so much chaos taking place. But, again, if you present students with incredible opportunities, students rise to that challenge."