State Auditor Kathy McGuiness made history Friday, becoming the first sitting statewide elected official convicted in Delaware history, though managing to avoid guilty verdicts on the two most serious charges levied against her.

GUILTY: State Auditor Kathy McGuiness convicted on three of five charges The jury in the historic trial of the State of Delaware versus Auditor Kathy McGuiness has d…

The Delaware Department of Justice Attorney General Kathy Jennings in October 2021 charged McGuiness with conflict of interest, felony theft, structuring, official misconduct, and felony act of intimidation. A jury on July 1, 2022, returned a guilty decision on counts one, three, and four, but not guilty on the two felony charges.

After the jury was removed from the courtroom, defense attorney Steven Wood immediately indicated he'd be filing a number of appeals and motions, including a motion for retrial.

"We're very disappointed in the verdict the jury rendered today. We respect the jury's process, but there's no question that their thought process was influenced by multiple erroneous decisions that were made by the court along the way," Wood said, speaking to reporters outside the courthouse.

He announced his displeasure at some of the evidence presiding Judge William C. Carpenter Jr. had allowed from the prosecution despite seemingly agreeing initially that it was irrelevant to the charges against her.

"The state engaged in multiple acts of discovery misconduct, which the court agreed with, but then failed to impose any kind of a meaningful sanction," Wood said. "The crime of structuring as defined by the court, we have argued, and we'll argue again, is contrary to the way the crime is defined in Delaware law. And along the way, we repeatedly objected to evidence that we thought was nothing other than inadmissible and unfair character evidence, the court repeatedly said, 'Well, we'll deal with it at the end of the state's case,' and did not. And there's no question that evidence likely affected the jury's verdict. So we will be addressing all of those arguments in appropriate filings at the appropriate time."

---

For continuing coverage of every development in the State v. Auditor Kathy McGuiness, find WDEL's story collection here.

---

McGuiness was found guilty of forcing out other part-time employees so she could hire her daughter and her daughter's best friend, giving them preferential treatment, hiding no-bid contracts and payments to a vendor by intentionally fracturing payments in a way to avoid reporting thresholds and scrutiny, and the abuse of her office for doing those things.

She avoided convictions, however, of the two felony charges against her: that her actions amounts to the theft of $1,500 or more from the state, and that she attempted to intimidate witnesses--her employees--so they would avoid testifying against her.

McGuiness joined Wood, and provided some commentary of her own. She said Friday's decision wasn't going to slow her down or impact her ambitions for office in the state.

"Currently, yes, I'm running for re-election," the auditor said. "Very disappointed, but I have a great team. So I'm looking forward to working again with them to rectify the situation."

When McGuiness was asked, as a recurring theme her actions had been simply to raise the profile of the Auditor's Office and was she concerned with what Friday's conviction might mean for the impact on public perception of the office, she said: "I think more people will know that Delaware has a State Auditor."

While prosecutor Mark Denney declined to offer comment as there was further pending litigation to take place in light of the outcome, he deferred to the Attorney General herself, who issued a statement shortly after the verdict was read.

"From the moment I took office, I promised that no one would be either above the law or beneath Justice. Today’s guilty verdict confirmed that. After weeks or grueling trial and mistreatment of whistleblowers, the state auditor — whose job is to protect our state from waste, fraud, and abuse – has been found guilty of three crimes by a jury of her peers. I am grateful for the jury’s judgment, for the excellent work of our trial team, and above all else for the courage of the whistleblowers and witnesses who came forward and made accountability possible. Our office’s--and the jury’s--message is clear: abuse of office will not be tolerated in Delaware.”

While Wood works on his motions, McGuiness, who seems content to remain in her position in office, will have to wait to see if Delaware officials move to impeach her.