Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.