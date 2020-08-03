Joining a crowded Republican primary field looking to take Delaware's governorship, David Graham knows his battle is an uphill one.
He's run--and lost--five previous campaigns, including three for governor. In the primary this year, he'll face a party-endorsed Julianne Murray before hypothetically moving to a general in a heavily blue state.
"[I'm] someone that understands the business of politics in the city of Delaware--I call it the city of Delaware because it's actually a geographically large city with less than a million people and about 11 or 12 neighborhoods where retail politics works," Graham said. "In 2004, I ran for governor; 2008, I ran for governor. I participated in 2012, 2014, so on...You must have statewide name recognition. I've worked in all three counties. I have lived in two of them, and vacation in the third. When you're running for office in Delaware, you better have those connections."
A recognition Graham, 66, of Smyrna, said he's confident he has, if for no other reason than every time he files to run, he's got people coming out of the woodwork lining up to be his running mate.
"You have to be qualified to be governor as a starting point. And none of these other candidates are qualified for governor for a number of reasons. But a mark of a qualified governor is when you file for the office, three or four other people pop up and want to be your lieutenant governor because they view you as viable," Graham said.
He said on The Rick Jensen Show he doesn't put much faith in his party's endorsement, as the Republican leadership is a comedy of errors anyway.
"Basically the description of the Republican Party and the way it functions is, it's a situation comedy show based on a dysfunctional homeowners association," he said. "If you go to the meeting and you find out it's an absolute disaster--as the Republican Party is--anyone with any sense turns around and leaves and says, 'I'm not having anything to do with it.' And what you end up with is, people with less than adequate skills participating in the organization...There's a lot of nice people. They mean well, but very few of them understand the business of politics."
Graham said he's not included in that statement because he does understand it, he's just something of a wildcard.
"I'm the rebel in the Republican Party, and 'rebel' stands for royally exasperated beyond every limit," he said. "With our political system in Delaware which I described as, we're the first state to perfect it: a two-party communist government run behind closed doors with deal-making of a series of throwaway candidates against the anointed ones that are going to be in there. and I've been disgusted with the Republican Party since 2000 with what I've seen going on."
This year's race is one of the most integral, and Graham knew it was his duty to run once again to try and be the difference he wanted to see in the world.
"I want to talk about the primary for governor this year, which is the most critical primary in recent memory, in the history of Delaware, because you're talking about the serious business of replacing a less-than-adequate governor with a qualified governor who is able to run the state of Delaware and work across party lines to fix the problems that we have."
One of Graham's main platform points is the creation of an Office of Inspector General, to "weed out the crime, corruption, and self-dealing" he said remain problems within the Delaware government.
"I was a three-stripe Army Sergeant back when I was 40 years old, in the first Armored Division over in Germany, and we had an inspector general and once a year, the Inspector General would come in and look at everything that was being done in the unit to make sure it was done according to standard operating procedures, and the result of that is, if people know that an outside person can come in and take a look at what you're doing, a lot of the fraud and corruption wouldn't happen to begin with."
It's time for a fresh start in Delaware, Graham said, as it's gone too long under one-party rule, and it's created a problem that permeates the ranks of government agencies.
"We've had 28 years of sequential Democrat governors and, come November 3, there needs to be a housecleaning and it starts with the governor's office," he said. "These state agencies are full of appointed officials who are less-than-adequate...so I would perform an evaluation of their performance."
Should he find himself in office, though, Graham said he just wants to ensure he surrounds himself with good people.
"That's the key to be a governor," he said. "As a governor you have a responsibility to work with whoever is sent to the Senate or the House of Representatives to work for the people of Delaware."
Graham faces State Senators Colin Bonini and Bryant Richardson as well as Seaford attorney Julieanne Murray, who won the state party's endorsement, and small businessman David Bosco.