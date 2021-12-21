A 50-year-old serial rapist was convicted of a reign of terror committed across New Castle County in February and March 2017 where he would kidnap, rob, and rape women.
Prosecutors secured a conviction against Kwesi Hudson, who had multiple prior arrests and convictions for prior robberies and assaults in Pennsylvania and Nee Jersey, on 15 charges, including multiple felonies.
"These heinous crimes victimized three women and terrorized an entire community for months," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings announcing the conviction Tuesday. "I’m grateful beyond words to the jury who rendered the right verdict, and to the prosecutors and police who brought this man to justice and made our communities safer."
Police tied Hudson to robberies and assaults at the Top of the Hill Apartments in Brandywine Hundred on February 13, 2017, at the Arundel Apartments in Mill Creek on February 19, 2017, and the Bluffs Apartments in Pike Creek on March 6, 2017.
In the Top of the Hill attack, police said a woman was abducted at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Brandywine Hundred apartment complex, where she was physically and sexually assaulted; police said the victim was then forced to withdraw money from several ATMs in the area before she was freed.
On February 19, 2017, at the Arundel Apartment Complex, a female victim was also abducted at gunpoint from the parking lot. She, too, was sexually and physically assaulted and forced to withdraw money from several area ATMs. This victim escaped on her own and ran to a local business to call 911, police said.
On March 3, 2017, at the Bluffs Apartment complex, another female victim was approached by Hudson in a common area in the complex. Hudson displayed a gun, then forced her to enter her apartment residence, officers said. The victim’s boyfriend, who was home at the time, confronted Hudson, who fled.
"Several years ago the citizens of New Castle County were living in fear as an unknown man stalked, sexually assaulted, and robbed women throughout this County," said Colonel Joseph Bloch, Chief of the New Castle County Division of Police. "Through the diligent work of the lead investigator, Sergeant Charles Levy, others from our Criminal Investigations Unit, and our State and Federal partners throughout the Criminal Justice community, Hudson was convicted of these heinous crimes."
Hudson was found guilty of second-degree rape, two counts first-degree kidnapping, two counts first-degree robbery, first-degree attempted robbery, home invasion, second-degree attempted kidnapping, first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful sexual contact, aggravated menacing, wo counts third-degree assault, and to counts terroristic threatening.
While currently in prison on a prior robbery conviction, he faces an additional 29 to 230 years in prison at sentencing.