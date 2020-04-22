Lincoln Hohler has spent 28 years in the Brandywine School District, and he now gets a chance at the district’s top post.
Hohler had the interim tag taken off of his title, and was officially named Brandywine’s full-time Superintendent earlier this month.
He takes over in an unusual climate as Delaware schools have all gone to virtual learning, and he’s tasking for patience in his community as they continue to improve the educational experience.
“I think we’re all struggling. Even our most technologically-savvy teachers weren’t expecting a full online experience. It’s caused all of us to go back, to learn – we talk about being life-long learners – here’s our chance to model that to our kids.”
Hohler said one of his major goals as he takes over full-time from Mark Holdick is in improving technology, and making sure everyone is staying beyond up-to-date in our evolving world.
“We’re changed with developing the 21st century student. We have to prepare them for tomorrow’s technologies, today. That’s going to require all of us to hone our technology skills more than they are.”
The district’s strategic plan approved about six years ago included National Educational Technology Standards, and they’re not just for the students.
“There’s also NET Standards for building administrators and for teachers. Because, in order to give those kids those skills, we’re going to have to teach them and model those skills on a daily basis. We’ve got a lot of work to do in that area.”
Right now Brandywine’s charge is just making sure they have enough technology to allow education to resume until schools return in person, and Hohler said after a survey, they realized the challenge can be more complex from family-to-family.
“We’ve provided students with loaner devices. We’ve also had parents who have devices in the house, but they might be forced to work from home right now. You might have three students and two parents trying to use two computers in the house, a challenge in and of itself.”
Hohler was quick to heap the praise on those on the front line in his district, the teachers, that make his decision to take over the reins of the district easy.
“They’re doing the brunt of the work. They’re the ones supporting the kids and community at every turn. I’m so fortunate to be in a district like Brandywine with the quality educations and quality administrators that we have in place.”
Hohler’s 28-year Brandywine career began as a 6th grade teacher at Harlan Elementary. He eventually worked up the ladder to Assistant to the Principal and Assistant Principal before spending two years as the Principal.
He later spent three years leading P.S. DuPont before taking over “Race to the Top” at the district level, and after a stint as Assistant Superintendent, when Mark Holodick took a job with the University, Hohler eventually got his chance.
Hohler said his pathway to the top is a credit to his first principal as a teacher at Harlan: Anita Thorpe.
“Her role model, the inspiration, the motivation, the passion she had for kids and for education is what I think, really lit a fire in me to pursue a career in school leadership.”
And now Lincoln Hohler looks to guide Brandywine through some technologically different times.