The state of Delaware is getting 3.2 million dollars in federal funding to improve campgrounds at several state parks.
The funds are from the US Economic Development Administration and are earmarked for Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore, Killens Pond, Lums Pond, and Trap Pond state parks.
The improvements include:
Cape Henlopen: Campground expansion with additional sites, amenities and new full-service cabins in the youth primitive area near Herring Point.
Delaware Seashore State Park: Six cottages to be added to the existing 12, with an additional dozen or so cottages on the south side campground.
Lums Pond: Campground expansion with 30 new pull-through, full hook-up sites plus a new bathhouse facility to accommodate the expansion.
Killens Pond: Six accessible docks and kayak/canoe launches, a new dump station at the campground and a new camp store closer to the existing campground.
Trap Pond: Six accessible docks and kayak/canoe launches, a new boat rental facility with multiple family restrooms, service windows, storage for boats and safety equipment, 10 new full-service cabins and a new primitive camping area, and a splash park.
According to DNREC, post-camping surveys from 2021 showed visitors wanted to see upgrades to bathrooms and showers, RV hookups, connectivity, larger campsites, and additional camping opportunities.
Delaware Senator Tom Carper made the announcement Friday, along with state and federal officials at Cape Henlopen State Park.
“Delaware’s state park system is a vital contributor to our state’s $3 billion tourism economy,” said Senator Carper. “The First State may be small, but the appeal of our parks is far from it: Delaware’s parks attract almost six million guests a year! I’m delighted to welcome this investment from the Economic Development Administration that will create jobs, boost our economy, and help ensure that park visitors can come enjoy Delaware and make lifelong memories here.”
“Delawareans should be proud of our incredible state park system, a source of tourism and jobs for communities across the First State,” said Senator Chris Coons. “Thanks to President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, and my colleagues Senator Carper and Representative Blunt Rochester, this grant will help ensure that future generations are able to enjoy the natural wonder of Delaware for years to come and that local economies and businesses across the state will thrive.”
“Delaware’s State Parks are a vital component of both Delaware’s vibrant tourism sector and local economy,” said Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester. “With these federal dollars, the First State will be able to make investments to its beautiful State Parks so that Delawareans and travelers from across the country can continue to enjoy them today and for years to come. I’m glad to have worked alongside Senator Carper and Senator Coons to secure this critical funding for Delaware, and I look forward to seeing these enhancements come to fruition.”
“Delaware is proud to have the nation’s best state parks. With this investment, they will just keep getting better,” said Governor John Carney. “This American Rescue Plan grant will help DNREC provide needed and sought-after enhancements to Delaware’s five state park campgrounds. I want to thank the U.S. Economic Development Administration for this investment, the Biden Administration and our Federal Delegation for their continued support of our nationally recognized state parks.”