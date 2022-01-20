A more than $23,000 grant has allowed Claymont Fire Company to purchase radio equipment that will improve their communications with fire units in Delaware County.
A check for $23,375 was presented to Claymont Fire Company officials on Wednesday evening, January 19, 2022, from Energy Transfer, a pipeline logistics company with operations at Marcus Hook Terminal.
The mobile repeater infrastructure will allow Claymont firefighters to communicate better with the Marcus Hook Terminal fire brigade and surrounding fire companies in Delaware County.
The money was provided through Energy Transfer's First Responder Fund.