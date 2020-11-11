Both of Delaware's United States senators spent Veterans Day touring the soon-to-be opened Kent County Community Based Outpatient Clinic for veterans in Dover.
The pair were joined by representatives from the Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center and the former Adjutant General of the Delaware National Guard, General Frank Vavala.
The new space inside the former Blue Hen Mall is approximately 29-thousand square feet, tripling the size of a previous facility.
The site will have 18 primary care exam rooms, 12 mental health rooms, 5 specialty exam rooms, and three rooms specifically for women's health.
"We want to make sure that we're providing good mental health care as well as treating every other kind of malady and condition imaginable," said U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D - DE).
Carper, the only remaining Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Senate, pointed out the new clinic is in close proximity to Dover Air Force and its five-thousand active duty personnel.
"We have one of the fastest growing veterans populations in America here in Delaware," said Carper. "We've got a lot of veterans that want to stay here, they want to live here, they want to have access to good health care."
The new clinic includes optometry rooms, an audiology suite, phlebotomy lab, procedure rooms, and in conjunction with coronavirus restrictions, will have telehealth capabilities.