With the launch of Top Gun: Maverick to start the summer blockbuster movie season, a state lawmaker, advocates for the disabled, and movie theater owners, are improving the movie experience for the deaf and hard of hearing.
State Representative Ed Osienski announced this week a memorandum of understanding with Delaware movie theater operators to expand the use of open captioning with new releases.
Osienski said open captioning has become the gold standard in the industry.
"Movies are made electronically and the open captioning is just a file that can be turned on, anytime," said Osienski, "so it's an easy fix."
Osienski said only one state, Hawaii, has passed legislation concerning open captioning. The National Association of Theater Operators has promoted the use of pilot programs.
"They've been encouraging states to formalize an agreement that is voluntary on the theater owners so we decided to go that route," said Osienski.
And the open captioned movies won't be just during off peak show times.
"Most of them are having a showing during the weekend of a new release, during the week during a new release, a daytime, an evening," said Osienski.
According to officials Cinemark Theatres is offering one open captioning show per day of a film in its first two weeks of release.
Penn Cinemas, where Osienski made the announcement on Monday, May 23, 2022, has dedicated one auditorium to playing open captioned films at every showtime, every day.
Milford Movies will show three open captioned movies per new title each week with one Saturday matinee, and weekday matinee shows on Mondays and Wednesdays.
In 2014 close captioning devices were made available in all movie theaters, but Osienski said close captioning can be problematic.
"I think what the device is that most theaters provide sits in your cup holder. Can you imagine looking at the screen, looking at your cup holder to read the dialog. It just doesn't make sense," said Osienski.
Advocates, like Carol Shrader with the State Council for People with Disabilities, are thrilled.
"We are fond of saying in our home that when you build a ramp everyone can get in, and I think that’s what we are doing here today," said Shrader. "We are building a ramp so that everyone can enjoy the movie theater."
As always, check your local theater for show times.