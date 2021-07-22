State, county, and local officials joined together for a ribbon cutting ceremony in Townsend on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, for the latest recreational amenity in New Castle County.
County Executive Matt Meyer did the honors on a new tennis and pickleball court at the Townsend Municipal Park.
The court project has been several years in the making.
Meyer and Townsend Mayor Patrick Miller took to the court for the inaugural pickleball match.
"I like to win but the goal today is to not break an ankle," said Meyer.
There's been no information on who won the match.