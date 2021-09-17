Officials on Thursday announced a sizeable investment to utilize federal funding to improve broadband access for all Delawareans.
Joined by members of Delaware's federal and local delegation in Bridgeville, Gov. John Carney announced on September 16, 2021, that $110 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds would go to ensuring every "last mile" of the First State had access to high-speed internet.
"One of the things that we have learned over the last year-and-a-half is something that we already knew, which is increasingly, broadband internet access is important to our families, our students, our businesses," said Carney. "And, that we have deserts, if you will, across our state--mostly here in Sussex County."
The broadband infrastructure investment, spearheaded by the Delaware Department of Technology and Information, would make Delaware the first state to bring such access to every home and business within its boundaries.
"We're first in a lot of things, and one of the things that that we're going to be first in is...we're going to be first in access to to the internet, and it doesn't matter if you're a farmer on a tractor; doesn't matter if you're a kid trying to go to elementary school, middle school, high school, college; doesn't matter if you're a doctor, nurse, patient who needs access and you can't get out of your house, you can't get to a doctor or hospital. You're going to be able to use telemedicine," said U.S. Sen. Tom Carper. "We are going to be first across the way."
Being first for statewide internet access will also better position Delaware to attract employers, Carper said, as it will simply be added to the list of draws for businesses looking to settle here.
"One of the best ways you can help people is make sure they have a job," Carper said. "Folks that are looking to locate businesses--in Delaware and any other state across the country--they're interested a lot of things. They're interested in workforce, they want to make sure that we're training folks to fill the jobs that need to be filled. They're interested in common sense regulations. They're interested in reasonable tax burden. Their interested in a good transportation system....They are interested in the beaches, they love that. They love great state parks, all that stuff. They want to have access to the internet. And in Delaware we can give them the full package."
The move also moves Delaware forward in terms of equality, said U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester. It levels the playing field for those who have struggled to obtain adequate access to such an essential tool.
"This is such an important announcement. The ability for us to do this really gets to the word 'connecting.' And if there were to be a theme today, it is that we succeed when we recognize that we are all connected," the congresswoman said. "This is not just a nice thing to do. This is a must have. And we if we didn't know it before, the pandemic showed us that we must be connected...Sustainable, affordable, reliable, and equitable."