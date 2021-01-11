Wearing a sweatshirt fashioned after the famous anthem from the rap group NWA that read 'Straight Outta Chemo,' 15-year old Mateo Ahumada took his last chemo pill in front of family and friends on Saturday, January 9, 2021.
The Claymont youth has been battling ALL T-cell, an aggressive form of leukemia, for three-and-half years and Saturday marked the end of his chemotherapy treatment.
As part of the driveway celebration in Ashbourne Hills, Mateo rang a bell, a tradition for cancer patients finishing their chemo treatments.
The event included a parade of police vehicles from New Castle County and the City of Wilmington past Mateo's home with lights flashing.
Mateo's family and friends were decked out in clothing in support of the Star Wars fan that read 'Mateo The Force to be Reckoned With.'