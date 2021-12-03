A rally in support of legalization will be held in downtown Wilmington Saturday. Zoe Patchell, of the Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network, said a number of organizations will be rallying in Wilmington's Rodney Square first, then along the boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach that afternoon.

Dover home invasion shooting results in 3 charged, including homeowner Two men were charged Thursday in an attempted home invasion in a Dover mobile home park, and…

"Cannabis prohibition comes with all the same inherent harms and failures as alcohol prohibition," Patchell told WDEL's Rick Jensen on The Rick Jensen Show Friday. "Prohibition is creating crime and violence throughout the state of Delaware. A lot of the crime and violence that's created is actually criminals that are deciding to rob nonviolent cannabis providers, because they see them as an easy target for a robbery or home invasions."

She referenced a shooting on November 19, 2021, that took place in Dover where two men allegedly attempted to force their way into a residence of a man who fired upon the home invasion suspects, and was ultimately charged in the incident when police said they found 28 ounces of marijuana inside.

Prohibition is a "public safety hazard" within Delaware's communities, Patchell said, and the black market created in its wake results in more harm to victims seeking to partake in, or provide access to, a recreational item that has time-and-again proven to be safer than alcohol.

"Research shows that cannabis is objectively safer than alcohol. Tens of thousands of people die from direct overdoses from alcohol every single year. So alcohol poisoning, drinking too much alcohol. But also people die from actually the withdrawal, from being addicted to alcohol," Patchell said. "The Department of Justice reports that no death has ever occurred from cannabis. Also, 37% of sexual assault, almost 50% of homicides and violent offenses, and a significant amount of domestic violence occur as a result of alcohol, where cannabis isn't associated with violent or nonviolent injuries requiring hospitalization."

She said law enforcement officials will concur and back up such data, and that it's more likely incidents that ultimately end in police involvement, including DUIs, are most likely to involve alcohol or another illicit drug, not cannabis.

"We have 18 states that have already legalized cannabis for adults 21 and older, and the research is not showing any kind of increase in DUI," Patchell said. "We have over 18% of the Delaware adult populations that already consumes cannabis. That number has increased significantly over the last several years, but there's no increase in DUIs, accidents, or anything like that. If these problems were occurring, you would already see them in the Delaware news, we would already see them occurring here. Cannabis prohibition doesn't reduce the use, supply, or demand of cannabis."

While Delaware drags its feet on legalization efforts and has even seen a 127% increase in enforcement, according to Patchell, it's been decriminalized and made completely legal in states as close as New Jersey, she pointed out. That fact also supports the evidence that, if it were happening, Delaware would have already seen increased DUI statistics caused by marijuana due simply to its proximity to a state where it is currently legal, she said.

Those looking to participate in the legalization rallies on Saturday, December 4, 2021, will find members of DelCAN, Delaware NORML, Pastor Lyle Dykstra, the Coalition to Dismantle the New Jim Crow, and attorneys Tom Donovan and Adam Windett, among others, at Rodney Square in Wilmington at 10:30 a.m. and the boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach at 3:30 p.m.