Dover police are investigating a shooting in which there's no suspect yet, and the victim wound up being charged.
Officers responding to a report of shots fired found a 44-year-old man in the 200 block of Cecil Street shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, police said.
He'd been shot in the leg, but when police tried to help him, he became disorderly, and when paramedics came to treat him, he tried not to let them, but wouldn't sign a waiver.
The paramedics took the man to Kent General Hospital, where he caused a disturbance and was charged with disorderly conduct.
Police fund a revolver at the shooting scene, and they're asking anyone who may know something about the incident to call them at (302)736.7111.
Callers may remain anonymous.
Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800.TIP.3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.