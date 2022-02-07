Just in time for Valentine's Day, the Delaware Department of Correction announced in-person inmate visitations would resume.
According to the DOC, visitations were slated to begin once again on February 14, 2022, after they were suspended on New Year's Day amid record highs of COVID-19 transmission.
The department will begin taking registrations for visits this week at this DOC.Delaware.gov page.
"Thanks to the success of our comprehensive COVID-19 screening, testing, and mitigation measures along with the significant reduction in community spread of the virus we are able to restart in-person inmate visitation on Monday, February 14," said Department of Correction Commissioner Monroe B. Hudson Jr. "We greatly appreciate the ongoing efforts of our DOC staff, healthcare and program providers, the cooperation of inmates, and the understanding of inmate families as we continue to navigate the risks of this highly infectious global pandemic to Delaware’s correctional system."
Weekend furloughs from Level IV Community Corrections Centers will also resume that same date. In-person prison programming will also begin to transition back from a virtual format. That's set to start next week, officials said.