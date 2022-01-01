Amy Cherry From pain to beauty: Photographer empowers survivors of breast cancer in Delaware and beyond Each day, 800 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States. The Grace Project: New York-based photographer Charise Isis had come to Delaware, and part of the mission she was on was to get photographs of 800 breast cancer survivors, of women who have had mastectomies. And her goal was to empower them, to take photos of them topless and to turn their pain into beauty. So I got the opportunity to spend some time with the photographer and to spend some time with these women, the survivors in the Marian Coffin Gardens at Gibraltar in Wilmington's Highlands neighborhood. Just being with them was such a powerful moment. It was really, really special for me to be able to see that, to witness it and to see their journey. You could see it not just in the photos, but on their faces. Some of them were crying, but they were tears of happiness that they felt like they could finally do this, and they were finally free. I've always said that one of my favorite parts about being a journalist was that I didn't spend a lot of time behind my desk; in 2020, we all spent so much time behind our desks. Whether it was at home or not, it was still a lot of sitting at home. So 2021 was a year where I was really excited to get back out to the field. We had vaccines, and we had the tools to be able to do our jobs the way that we were accustomed to doing them. I was excited to to be able to be there in person with these women. Local breast cancer awareness activist Marianne Sarcich, someone who I'd been in touch with quite a bit just on this topic, has always been really, really helpful, and so she alerted me that this was happening. She really helped make it possible for local breast cancer survivors to be able to have this experience and be part of The Grace Project. I'm not a breast cancer survivor, and I'm fortunate that I don't have any breast cancer survivors in my family, but it's something that we all could experience at any point. So I think that you really need to approach topics like this with empathy, because it could happen to any single one of us at any point in our lives. Also, just to see their strength and their dignity and their power--you hope that you would be able to deal with it as well as these women did. That was something that I really wanted to capture in talking with them. I wanted to hear about their journey, but I also wanted to hear about how they felt in this moment. For so many of these women, it was probably one of the more triumphant moments along their journey. The Hope Center series: The Hope Center is a really, really cool place. It's run by New Castle County's Manager of Community Development and Housing Carrie Casey. It's a really innovative idea. I believe it's one-of-a-kind in the country. New Castle County used CARES Act money to turn a dilapidated old hotel into a homeless shelter, with the aim of opening during the COVID-19 pandemic to aid people at a time when the traditional shelters that we have all known weren't really going to work anymore. We couldn't have people in a big room, in cots near each other and close to one another. It was risking public health. So this was a really innovative, really cool idea, and I was really excited to to watch it unfold. Tales of Hope | 'The dignity of life is that everyone deserves their best life': Local doctor makes that her mission Every Thursday, residents of the New Castle County Hope Center wait outside one of the suite… In 2020, I broke the story about the idea and this happening, and 2021 was a year where I actually got to spend time there once it was open. I got to meet the residents, and I got to see how it operated--it definitely operated far different than any other shelter that I had been to. The people there were just so grateful, and many of them were getting the support that they truly needed all in one place. Social services were available there. Of course, they were getting their meals there. The goal of the Hope Center was never to be a place where people were going to stay permanently, it was always to transition them into other forms of housing. I spoke to a new mom with her baby, a four-week-old. And her experience was obviously different than, say, another man who I met there who had been at such a low point in his life before finding the Hope Center that he had contemplated suicide. To finally have a place where he felt like he could actually be himself, and he could actually make something of himself and move forward with his life was just a really, really triumphant feeling for him. For him to be able to share that with me just felt really, really special. Dr. Sandra Gibney spends a lot of time at the Hope Center, I spent a portion of my day with her, seeing how she treats patients. Just seeing her compassion and the way that she and her team helped people, whether it was to vaccinate them or to treat them in ways that otherwise they would have been calling 911 for--and a lot of the things that are ailing them are not things that you need to call 911 for, but they don't know any other way--that was a really cool bridge that she was able to build for residents of the Hope Center. She's kind of like their doctor, and she's doing all this in her spare time and I don't know how she does it, because I have no idea where her spare time comes from because she is always working or always giving back. The series kind of ended on a really high note, which was Melissa Summers, who was one of the first residents of the Hope Center. She also became the first resident to move out of the Hope Center and get an apartment, and I believe her apartment was in Chester, Pennsylvania. Just talking with her about how, had she not had a place to just be and collect her thoughts--which, I've done a lot of stories about people experiencing homelessness during my time at WDEL, and one of the things that you hear again and again and again, is without basic needs like food, shelter, and a roof over your head, without those things being met, you're never going to get to those next steps, so that you can keep getting those things. The Hope Center was a place that could provide those things for people like Melissa Summers, so she had time to breathe, she had time to think, she had time to look for a job, she had time to save some money to get an apartment. Without those things, she probably would have been back in another shelter at some point. To see their first success story--and I'm sure they've had many more since then--was a really, really cool thing to be a part of, and I'm glad that something like this is in New Castle County. Tales of Hope | Respect, empathy, and dignity fuel empowerment in Hope Center residents "The environment that we are trying to create at the Hope Center is respecting each individu… Telling these stories is an honor. It's what we do. It's what we strive to do. There are so many people out there who are like, 'Oh, the news is so negative. I'm so tired of hearing about this and that.' No matter where you fall on the COVID-19 pandemic, people are tired of hearing about it and living with it, period. But it's nice, even if this was an idea born from funding from the pandemic, because of the pandemic, it's nice to be able to sort of take it to that next level and highlight the sense of humanity that I think is there. It was just such an innovative and unique idea that I'm really proud is in Delaware, and I'm sure a lot of other people in this community are too, just judging by the number of donations that I saw. It is the journalist's role to tell the stories of their community. And that means everybody's stories. That means the stories of those experiencing homelessness, even if they're not your listeners, even if they're not the people who are going to turn on the radio and hear that story. Maybe hearing that story, one of our listeners did call and donate. I mean, I know I got emails after running the story about, 'How can we help, can we donate our time? Can we make meals? What can we do to help make this a success?' So I think that's one of the nice things about being a journalist, when you can do a story that real. There are so many stories that are just stories, but then there are stories that are bigger than that. And they really impart change on your community, or prompt change in the community. And I think that it's those sorts of stories that I've always strived to want to do more of; I wish that every day could be stories like that, because I think they make the biggest impact on your community. I think it's the way that they made me feel when I was there, and just the uniqueness of them and the opportunity that I got to spend time with these people, that makes them stand out to me. That was one of my favorite things about being a journalist was getting to spend time with people that I would have never met otherwise. Just in my daily travels, I probably never would have met many of these people, and gotten to hear their stories. Being a journalist and having a microphone, it gives you a power to talk to people, but you also have to have the empathy for them to open up to you. I think that's important, because many of these stories could have gone a totally different way if the people didn't feel comfortable talking to me. That was something that I always strived to do, make sure that people felt at ease with me, and it takes time. Like you have to spend time talking to people and learning about their lives and asking them questions that you know you're not going to use the answers to, because you want to develop that relationship in whatever amount of time you have to be with people. In 2021, it was a triumphant year, but it was also a tumultuous year. I would say both of these stories were things that could have been overlooked by journalists, and I think that would have been a shame. Had they been overlooked, had these stories not been told in the community. There's so much news that we have to cover. The two stories that I chose were not stories that we had to cover. They were stories that I wanted to cover, and that I thought would bring a perspective that deserved to be heard. So I would say that that is why these two standout, at least for me.

Mike Phillips Restore the Corridor: I-95 reconstruction: It's the story that kept on giving, and it kind of encompasses so many different things for me, because I'm both a news reporter and a TrafficWatch reporter. It's become basically an element of my daily life in doing traffic reports, as this project has come about, and it's not something that was a surprise. I mean, we had this several-months-long buildup to the actual start of the construction. Planning for Phase 2 of the Restore the Corridor Project The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) will hold a virtual public meeting on Thu… But then, once the construction started and the lane restrictions started, it was very difficult for drivers to navigate through that area. DelDOT was forced to make a lot of changes to traffic patterns, to signage. Safety issues developed. We were having multiple accidents a week in the work zones initially that were causing major traffic headaches. We had one accident that proved fatal when somebody got out to assist another accident scene. It just seemed like the first several weeks of the initiation of that project, it was multiple accidents a day, morning and night, complaints from the motoring public. Frankly, DelDOT was in a bit of a bind, because they could only do so much as far as signage. They put up a lot of signs, they put up speed limits. There weren't a lot of areas where police could actively patrol through there. They were asking for the public to think about alternate routes, but it was literally something, especially the first couple of months, every single day there was a story. Truck accidents; there was a truck left dangling over the Amtrak lines. Road closures that lasted 2, 3, 4 hours jammed up the traffic. It was just something that was literally a part of everyday life for the first three months. It seemed to ease up a little bit as people got used to driving through it, but knowing that we have a whole separate roadway segment to go--they did finish ahead of schedule, and they have switched to redoing the southbound lanes now before the end of the year, but we'll be talking about this well into 2022. It was literally the story that kept on giving. I think initially, there was a combination of things, especially northbound, we were getting accidents in the same spot repeatedly. I mean, on a daily basis, repeatedly, weekly, It was literally every day in the same spot. So I think that sort of dictates and says, 'Okay, we need to take a look at what's going on here.' And to DelDOT's credit, they added more signs. They not only put up signs, but they also painted on the road surface, which I've seen in other states where you have these mixing zones, or lanes go away, or a transient public that may not be familiar with where this off-ramp is, so they attempted every way they could to provide warnings for people. They put up sticks that separated the lanes. They initiated a program where no truck traffic could go northbound into that work zone again. As the project progressed, when they discovered problems. they tried to address it. However, part of the problem is also the motoring public. When you've got two lanes squeezing down to one, you can put as many signs up as you want, as many warnings as you want, but if a driver is going to drive that right lane and cut over at the last second, there's going to be accident potential. Combine that with speed--the construction zone speed was lowered to 45 miles an hour. I can tell you that nobody goes that fast. In the two-lane segments, leading up to where it goes down from two lanes to one, you've got two vehicles barreling along at 15 to 20 miles an hour over the speed limit, and one decides to cut over. It really increases the likelihood of an accident. So it was a combination. I've heard people say, 'Well, why don't you just shut the whole thing down, both sides, and just get it done?' I think that was almost impossible, because this is a major artery, not just into the city of Wilmington, but for the motoring public to Pennsylvania. They tried to get as many people to use I-495 as humanly possible, But was there a perfect solution? No. Did it go well to start with? No, I think DelDOT has adapted, but we're still getting accidents in areas of the work zone now which don't make sense. You've got accidents occurring in segments that are straight. and have been newly reconstructed, and are wider. So there's still an element of the driving of motorists having an effect in there, as well. You can only engineer so much into a work zone before the drivers need to take some level of responsibility. It has been better now that they've switched sides. But those first two months were bad. Well, I think they're sticking with the same overall timeline; the major work, which is tearing down the northbound lanes, and rebuilding all of that, was earmarked for 2021, in fact, all the way to the end of the year. They have already completed that, and all traffic is now using the northbound lanes, both the northbound and southbound side, and they've already started tearing up the southbound lanes. So that particular phase is ahead of schedule. Now we're in phase two, that has been given a nine-month window into 2022. The construction or destruction or reconstruction, you could use all three words. They had very favorable weather, the contractors, during 2021. They did not have a lot of issues as far as weather goes. Now that we're starting to head into the winter of 2021-2022, if they get a favorable winter weather scene, they could be ahead of schedule for phase two as well. And then phase three is going to be getting everybody on to the correct sides of the roadway, finishing all those ramps and whatnot. But to have the first part ahead of schedule is is a pretty good accomplishment. VIDEO | Clover is going camping: A Make-a-Wish story An 8-year-old Seaford girl, whose Make-A-Wish experience has been delayed for a year by COVI… Make-A-Wish For Clover: We were invited to AI duPont Hospital for a Make-A-Wish story for a little girl named Clover. And she was eight years old, from Seaford, and her Make-A-Wish experience had been delayed multiple times by COVID. I don't know exactly what her Make-A-Wish hopes were, but they kept getting dashed by COVID. Finally, in April of 2021, there was an event at AI duPont Children's Hospital where Clover got her Make-A-Wish experience introduced to her. It was going to be that, during her birthday, she was going to go to the Cherrystone Campground in Virginia on the Delmarva Peninsula. Clover has been treated at AI for a congenital heart condition since pre-birth, so the fact that she was now nine years old and doing well was really great to see. She was very shy when we were there, as a lot of kids are, but she seemed very happy about the fact that she was going to have this event down at this Cherrystone Campground. That's the first part of the story. For the second part of that story, I got a phone call in the newsroom about, I don't know, four or five days later, that this story had made its way to the Cherrystone Campground. I was being contacted by the owner of the facility. She is a second generation owner of that campground, and basically she saw the story, and a lot of times Make-A-Wish does not tell locations that they're doing this. They just arranged for the family to be there, but sometimes the location of the event doesn't know about it, or they don't know about until right before. So Cherrystone Campground was not aware that this was going to be Clover's Make-A-Wish experience, and the owner of the campground reached out to us because she wanted to reach out to the Make-A-Wish folks and basically say, 'We are going to pay for Clover's event down here and we will give her the best birthday she possibly could have.' And I just, in today's day and age, with social media, and sometimes the vitriol that we see on stories, it really did my heart good to see a story travel via social media and connect this little girl with the campground where she was going, to make sure that her birthday was going to be one to remember for a long time. It really did my heart good to just have a very small part of that. Being able to connect that campground with the Make-A-Wish people and Clover's family, it was very heartwarming. It makes you feel good. I mean, you can't help it. I'm looking at the picture right now, and I get little goosebumps. I have no idea how her experience went. I hope it went well. We didn't follow up, we let her have a very happy birthday without intruding. But, it was April of 2021. We're knee-deep in this pandemic. At that point, maybe there was a little summer light at the end of the tunnel, but in the winter of 2021, I'm looking at this picture, Clover's got her face mask on, she's obviously very vulnerable during this time. People losing out on their Make-A-Wish experience probably wasn't real far up on a lot of people's agendas, because a lot of people were missing out on things; birthdays, Christmas, holidays, funerals, the whole gamut of life events were being missed out by just about everyone. You don't think about kids who are really having a tough time to start with--they're having a medical issue, they're even more vulnerable in the COVID environment. And now something that is supposed to give them so much joy, a Make-A-Wish experience, keeps getting shot down because they can't travel, they can't go here, they can't go there. They can't be in crowds. To see it finally come to fruition for this child, and have the owners reach out and say, 'We're gonna pick up the tab on this whole thing,' it was just great, and even better to have the chance to share that bright spot during difficult times, with others who might have also seen the joy in it.

Sean Greene 'I wasn't going to let it take away running' | Stage IV cancer fighter completes virtual Boston Marathon The pandemic has taken away many opportunities from people over the past two years, but for … Overcoming Adversity: Finishing a marathon is always a great achievement for anyone, whether you're not fit, whether you're fit. But these two people have just tough tales. One contemplated completing suicide multiple times, and then decided not only was he going to run a marathon, he was going to run it in the town where he had faced his biggest challenge. And then the other person has Stage IV metastatic breast cancer. For many people, that's a death sentence. But she basically decided, forget this, I'm going to beat cancer by beating it up while running long distances. So just two inspirational people that have taken things that would have stopped most people, and turned them into 26.2 miles. We all struggle. Life's challenges are what they are. We talk about tough things, and less fun things, everyday. But you sometimes need that reminder, that kick in the butt that, yeah, you can do just about anything you put your mind to--and in this case, in cases in the past, these are concrete examples, somebody who was barely doing any running at all, now is doing 26.2. It doesn't make life's challenges go away, but it gives you a chance to think about something else, which can be so therapeutic for people. In both of these cases, these were runs that happened months ago. One in October, One in November. And, really, it's a matter of, especially with someone like me, who covers city council during the week and then I've got football on Friday and sometimes Saturday nights, it's just finding the time to sit down, because the interviews themselves take 15 to 20 minutes. You've got to prep, you're paying attention to their story when they shared a little minor detail, so that you can ask good questions that are different than just generic, 'So what did it feel like to run this?' Where I want to ask, 'What was it like crossing this bridge where you had this memory?' Or, 'What were you thinking as you were at mile 17, something that was really a struggle for you in the past?' The more detailed you can get in elicits a better answer from the person than they have to just ask a generic question. Sometimes I ask something that resembles a generic question and you get an answer, and then you go off on a tangent, and that's where sometimes you can get your best answers. The closure of Wesley College: I came to WDEL in 2006. My first major sports assignment was a sideline reporter for Wesley College. I grew up in Delaware, it was not a school I considered going to, so I knew very little about it, but I would come to meet a cast of characters, including Mike Drass, who was the longtime head coach that we lost about four years ago now, and Chip Knapp, and many players. I learned this was a program that, at the Division III level--which is not seen very highly at the national level, they're certainly not a University of Delaware, they're not a Florida State or Ohio State--but for the level of football they play, they play an extremely strong brand. It was a program that so many times over the years--six different times in the 14 years I was associated with it--made it to the national semi-finals and couldn't get over the hump. It was just a team that, when you're reporting on them, you try not to fully fall into the trap of totally rooting for them and being that super-homer. There was a fanbase. There were people there. They were just rooting to get that big moment and they never got it. Then to see the school just shut down and be acquired by DelState, it was really hard to watch for a lot of people. GREENE: Goodbye, Wesley Football I was sitting in a Canton, Ohio hotel room, just a few miles from the Pro Football Hall of F… The last time that I did a radio play-by-play call for them in the end of the 2019 season, we didn't know where it was going. We didn't know that Wesley was going to be acquired. The pandemic year, when they didn't play in 2020, that's when the acquisition happened. So we never really got that goodbye here on WDEL. I did a web stream for their one home game that they played in March, when a lot of teams are playing the spring schedule. So I did get a chance to say something there. But a lot of people never really got that closure, and it was a small crowd for that March game because we were still in pandemic restrictions. So there were a lot of people who didn't get to say goodbye. I tried to be the soundtrack of it. and yet it's a hard thing when you write a story for 14 years--which doing play-by-play really is--a lot of play-by-play guys don't write a final chapter. That's the final chapter of the program. So it was a really unique, and very melancholy experience. At least for me, these were two stories that inherently have some positives. The family of Wesley College, the breakup is very bittersweet and tough, but that's a family. It's going to find a way to remain together. And again, finishing up that tale was is something that was certainly important, and an honor for me as a University of Delaware person, to look at that family and watch them really grieve in a lot of ways at the end. For the runners, it's inspiration. It's the idea that I was someone who wasn't a runner at one point, and then picked up running, and ended up running some half-marathons. The ideas in both of them kind of made the point that, it wasn't just the fact that they were a runner--you could be great at ceramics, you could be an artist, just find that release. If I can touch somebody and make someone think that, 'Okay, maybe running, it's kind of crazy, but I should go out and find some hobby that's going to bring me some spirit and some joy,' in what can be very difficult times, no matter what the stress is, that means everything to me. When you hear somebody say, 'That story really affected me and got me going down the right path.' A lot of times, for journalists, we live for those kinds of moments. We're also learning things so that we can share those stories with people that aren't following them the way that we are, day-to-day, and that's part of the challenge, being able to relay what we've learned--in my case over 14, 15 years--to somebody who might read my story or listen to my story for four or five minutes.