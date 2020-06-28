A Rehoboth Beach Police officer was fired over the weekend over an "inappropriate, racially-based" social media post.
In a Facebook post, the department said it won't share the seasonal employee's post because that would only further amplify the "unprofessional and discourteous behavior."
Rehoboth Police said they were alerted to the post Saturday by internal law enforcement after it had been widely circulated. A police spokesman called the social media post a violation of the department's code of ethics.
"This code of ethics demands that they keep their private lives unsullied as an example to all and behave in a manner that does not bring discredit to themselves or our agency. Unfortunately, that was not the case today; however, the actions of one does not discredit the positive contributions that so many of our members make to our community on a daily basis," the post said. "Racism has no place within our community and will not be tolerated. It is our hope that the efficient investigation and adjudication of this incident demonstrates our mission to enhance public safety by working with our diverse community to improve their quality of life."