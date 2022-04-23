Fire that heavily damaged a Newark-area house was started by burning incense.
The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Rustic Drive in Hillside Heights, Delaware state Fire Marshal's investigators said.
Christiana firefighters arrived on-scene to find flames in the garage attached to the house.
After the fire was put out, investigators learned burning incense in the garage ignited flammable materials nearby.
Damage to the house is estimated at $100,000.00
Smoke detectors alerted the house's occupants, who got out safely. No one was hurt.