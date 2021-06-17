Governor John Carney signed House Bill 198 into law on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the entrance to The Bayard School in Wilmington.
The legislation increases Black History education in Delaware public schools.
"This bill is about helping all of us understand the full story, good and bad, so we can secure a better future," said Carney who signed the legislation in front of children from the school.
Carney said it was those children who would benefit from the bill.
"They are our future and the only way that we can secure our future is to understand and reconcile our past."
State Representative Sherry Dorsey Walker was primary sponsor of the bill.
"It's a different thing when you know who you are, and whose you are," said Dorsey Walker. "You have a sense of empowerment and you know you can do anything."
Tyler Busch from Newark, a Mount Pleasant High School graduate attending the University of Virginia, was one of several older students who participated in helping to craft the legislation.
He wants black history education to go beyond enslavement.
"Some of the inventions and the contributions that black people have made to America outside of their free labor," said Busch.
"It was such a pleasure working with students from Sussex County, Kent County, and New Castle County," said Dorsey Walker. "And all the students had the same common goal. The things they said they really wanted to have in this legislation, we pushed for it, and here we are today the Governor signed the legislation."