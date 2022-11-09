Julianne Murray stared at her smartphone inside a Cheswold banquet room, and lamented how close she and her fellow Republicans came to breaking through what has been a very democratic Delaware to start this century.
"There's a whole lot here that I think that people need to be ashamed of themselves in terms of voter turnout. I've said for months your vote is your voice, and when you have a turnout like this, statewide, it's unfortunate, it's incredibly frusrating."
Murray received 46.2% of the votes for Attorney General, but still lost by 24,450 votes to incumbent Kathy Jennings, who she had battled just weeks ago in Delaware Superior Court over the constitutionality of no-excuse absentee balloting.
That margin was relatively duplicated in the Auditor and Treasurer races, but Lee Murphy fell to Lisa Blunt Rochester by about 40,000 votes in the U.S. race.
Those were much closer races than what Republicans faced in 2020, when Murray lost by over 100,000 votes (59.4-38.6%) to Governor John Carney, with Lee Murphy (U.S. House - 40.2%), Lauren Witzke (Senate - 37.9%), Donyale Hall (Lt. Governor - 40.9%), Julia Pillsbury (Insurance Comissioner - 40.5%), and Donald Trump (President - 39.8%) all losing in a similar fashion.
Statewide Repubicans varied from 35-45% in 2018, and 39-41% in 2016.
Murray said she was heartened that those percentages drifted closer to 50%, but that a lot of work remains for Republicans to claim their first statewide victory since Ken Simpler (Treasurer) and Thomas Wagner (Auditor) were victorious in 2014.
"I think it's a positive that it's moving in that direction, but there's a whole lot of soul-searching that needs to happen here, people need to be engaged and understand this."
Murray said it won't be her winning an election saying the 2020 run for Governor and 2022 race for Attorney General was enough for the Georgetown attorney.
"I've been very clear on the campaign trail that this was it for me. I did two elections, I've been at this for 2 1/2 years, and I've done more than just about anyone else trying to make a change, but for me I need some sleep, I need to not be a candidate for a few days and take stock, but I have a law practice, I'll hit the ground running and that won't be an issue."
Murray said being a political candidate in the modern era can be exhausting at times.
"In this social media age, it's very difficult to be a candidate because there's always somebody who is either going to take something out of context, capture something, there's a plethora of things that can go wrong, and it's a lot of pressure. It's a time sacrifice and a life sacrifice, it bleeds into everything."
Murray said she hopes her campaign, the the results of her GOP cohorts this time around, can help energize Republicans to get involved politically, showing they can win with the right campaign.
"I've definitely demonstrated that someone can come outside of politics and compete. This was a closer race than many people thought it would be, but people need to get involved. There's a new breed potentially, but there's also an infrastructure that needs to be put in place. There's two-party system, and the infrastructure needs to improve."
After having just the House seat at the top level during this election cycle, races for Governor, Lt. Governor, US House, and Sen. Coons' seat will all be up in 2024.
Who the Republican challengers will be for those seats will have to be determined over the 18 months, as they look to gain a statewide foothold, knowing that turnout in the Democrat-majority state is typically above 60% in Presidential years, well up from the 42.7% of Tuesday night, which was close, but not quite enough to get to the winner's circle.