Three years after an agreement to purchase the property where Wilmington Friends' Lower School is located, Incyte is still working to convince the Alapocas community on their plans.
A virtual public meeting was held Monday night, detailing the plan to put up to a 400,000 sq. ft. office building that would connect to the back of their property on Augustine Cut-Off.
Lawyer Bill Rhodunda answered a series of questions dealing with issues raised by Alapocas residents, including whether access will continue to be available from Edgewood Road, which is currently used by the Lower School.
"We'll have a gate there. There will be an opening for pedestrians, possibly, but not for any vehicles. The only time that would be used would be for emergency vehicles in case of fire, disaster, or something that required emergency apparatus."
That would be possible, as Incyte plans to merge the Lower School Property into their own, creating one tax parcel, which would then allow a connecting bridge to be made between the two properties, and keep all access from Augustine Cut-Off.
The proposed building is a maximum of 5-stories high, which Incyte says will stay below the tree line, keeping them out of sight.
Rhodunda added they've created a unique shape to deal with the undulations of the property just to the east of the Brandywine Creek.
"A lot of buildings you see are square or rectangular in shape, this building has a lot of finesse, beauty, and curves. I'm not sure you're going to find a comparison to this."
Residents also asked about parking, and Rhodunda said no additional asphalt parking lots would be included with the new building.
"You see trees, there's no parking over there either. We have 1,000 parking spaces, but you don't see any. That was an issue raised by the community that they did not want to see parking, so Incyte is going through the expense of putting the parking under the building."
Rhodunda said Incyte has done environmental studies on copperhead snakes and northern long-eared bats to make sure no species were being dislocated. He was also asked about ash trees, but did not give a specific answer.
There are still several major hurdles to cross before any construction could begin.
Wilmington Friends is currently going through their own expansion project which would bring their Lower School closer to the main campus, allowing the sale to take place.
Incyte said any construction on their project could not begin until that project is completed, which puts the earliest start date in the 2025 range.
In addition, Incyte is going before the New Castle County Board of Adjustment on February 9, and likely will meet with the planning board in the spring, and rezoning might not take place until the second half of the year.
While the Lower School site is proposed to be turned over to Incyte, Friends' track and turf field off of School Road would remain in place.