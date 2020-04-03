An Indian River High School student has been charged with making a threat towards her school last month.
Delaware State Police say they learned on March 9, 2020 that a student had made written threats towards the school.
They say their investigation led to a 14-year-old student who had made the threats in a journal. They said she had not been at the school since mid-January.
The student was charged with felony Attempt to Commit First Degree Assault where Conduct Created Risk of Death Caused Serious Injury and Terroristic Threatening.
She was arraigned and released on $21,000 unsecured bond.