A new restaurant will be coming to the Indian River Marina this summer, as Hammerheads Dockside said they will not be back for 2023.
According to a Facebook post made Tuesday, Hammerheads Dockside ownership said they "involuntarily" will be ceding their space to a new vendor after their 10-year agreement lapses at the end of this month.
DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation spokeswoman Shauna McVey told WDEL the Request for Proposal for the space alongside the Indian River Marina docks ran through November 30, 2022, and they received two bids, with no contract being "fully executed" at this time.
DNREC did not identify the bidders, but based on the post, one is Hammerheads, who said they had planned to expand their footprint and become a year-round facility with events, and wanted a 25-year deal.
Their post identifies another bidder, who they said won: Big Fish Restaurant Group, the Rehoboth-owned local chain which operates 15 restaurants from Wilmington to Ocean View.
Hammerheads Dockside was owned by George Bendler and Cohen Sade, and their Facebook post wished Big Fish well.
"We have sincerely enjoyed the past 10 seasons and hope you have too. We hope Big Fish will make our customers as happy as we have for the past 10 years."
The Indian River Marina space is one of two restaurant concessionaires inside Delaware Seashore State Park along with Big Chill Beach Club, owned by La Vida Hospitality, which is located at the bathhouse of the South Inlet of the Indian River Bay.
DNREC recently nixed a plan to approve a full-service restaurant at the Cape Henlopen State Park bathhouse.