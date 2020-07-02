Delaware's initial unemployment claims dropped week-over-week, but were still higher than two weeks ago, which saw the lowest number of claims since the pandemic began.
"So, indication is some people are returning to work, and that reflects some of the conversations that we're hearing from individuals reaching out to us about their claims as well," said Director for the Division of Unemployment Insurance Darryl Scott.
Despite numbers trending lower, including a dip in continuous claims, those initial claims also remain at volume five times the average prior to the start of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
- March 15 - 21: Initial Claims - 10,720
- March 22 - 28: Initial Claims - 18,987
- March 29 - April 4: Initial Claims - 18,863
- April 5 - April 11: Initial Claims - 13,258
- April 12 - April 18: Initial Claims - 9,294
- April 19 - April 25: Initial Claims - 7,754
- April 26 - May 2: Initial Claims - 6,183
- May 3 - May 9: Initial claims - 5,197
- May 10 - May 16: Initial claims - 5,584
- May 17 - May 23: Initial claims - 4,651
- May 24 - May 30: Initial Claims - 3,052
- May 31 - June 6: Initial claims - 3,037
- June 7 - June 13: Initial claims - 2,516
- June 14 - June 20: Initial claims - 2,797
- June 21 - June 27: Initial claims - 2,771
Cumulatively, the division has received 114,648 claims since March 15, and paid out $493,892,955 in benefits, including $38,932,556 in the previous week.
Additionally, Scott said they're making progress on Delaware's Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program claims as well, for those who were self-employed or independent contractors.
"The program launched in mid-May," he said. "We made our first payments at the end of May. So in May, we had paid 113 individuals roughly $600,000. And we end June paying a little more than 4,900 individuals total benefits exceeding $37 million."
Those 4,944 PUA claimants have received $37,507,020 in PUA benefits through May 16, the latest available data, but that's only a little over half of the 8,955 claims received.
"As we talk through the weeks about some of the challenges that individuals are facing filing unemployment claims, we're seeing some of those same issues with Pandemic Unemployment Assistance," he said. "You have an initial claim that you file, you have weekly certification, you have the same scenario with Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. So we have individuals who filed claims, submitted weekly certifications. The other significant difference for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is that, for those non-traditional workers--self-employed, sole proprietors, gig economy employees or workers--we need documentation showing that they were working prior to the pandemic...So we just sort of ask individuals who were seeking benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, one: don't forget your weekly certification, and two: if you haven't submitted documentation to support your claim, that may be one of the issues that's outstanding, that's delaying payments."