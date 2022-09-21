A Philadelphia man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the carjacking of an armored security truck on June 10, 2022.
31-year old Tayion Spencer is charged through the federal Hobbs Act with robbery in connection with the heist that occurred at a business on Maryland Avenue.
The US Attorney's Office said court documents charge Spencer with pointing a gun at a security guard, using a taser on them during a scuffle, and stealing their sidearm.
The truck was later found in a Five Points neighborhood; $100,000 was missing.
The case was investigated by the Delaware State Police and the FBI.
Spencer was arrested on June 21st in Palm Beach, Florida, after trying to flee from police during a traffic stop. He crashed into a marked police vehicle.
Spencer faces a mandatory minimum of seven years in jail if found guilty.