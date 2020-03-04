Six students in the Colonial School District and one from the New Castle County Vo-Tech School District have been diagnosed with mumps, public health officials announced Wednesday.
According to the Colonial School District, five William Penn High School students and one George Read Middle School student have been diagnosed in the outbreak.
The families of students with compromised immunization statuses have been contacted by Delaware's Division of Public Health and provided guidance.
Officials from the Division of Public Health are investigating the incident, and said additionally, one student at the St. Georges Technical High School had also been diagnosed. Additionally, they noted two probable cases under observation but released no additional information about those individuals.
Mumps is an acute viral infection spread through saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose, or throat. An infected person can spread the virus by coughing, sneezing, or talking, sharing items, such as cups or eating utensils, with others, and touching objects or surfaces with unwashed hands that are then touched by others. Symptoms for mumps can include fever, headache, body aches, loss of appetite and swelling of parotid salivary glands inside the cheeks, floor of the mouth, and tongue. Symptoms can develop 12 to 25 days after exposure.
All students should follow good hand-washing and germ prevention protocols and make sure their vaccinations are up to date.