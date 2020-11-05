New Castle County police are investigating a shooting in the Rosegate community that injured a 23-year old man and his 9-month old son.
Officers and medics responded to Rose Lane around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, and found the victims in a car.
A 2-year-old also in the vehicle was not hurt, according to police.
Police said the three were sitting in the parked car when it was hit by gunfire.
The infant is listed in stable condition following surgery.
There's no word on the condition of the adult.