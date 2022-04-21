A post-pandemic property tax increase is falling under scrutiny of Wilmington City Council as budget hearings continue.
Council heard from the city's Finance Department this week about why the proposed 7.5% increased is needed at this point.
Rob Winkeler of the Office of Management and Budget said while the city is planning to use $12 million of the $55.6 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to try to balance this year and next year's budgets, that money will not continue in perpetuity.
What is expected are added costs for the city, as the federal inflation rate is at levels not seen since 1992.
"When inflation is 7.5% a year, in real terms that means the purchasing power of the property tax goes down by over $1 million every year."
Winkeler pointed out that the city only has so many options on how to raise revenue, if there isn't an appetite to raise fees and fines.
The city's 1.25% wage tax rate for employees who either work or live in the city is controlled by the state, and even that is suffering as the new work from home environment settles into the work force.
One variable that remains unclear is how Wilmington will be affected by the ongoing statewide reassessment process. While each county must be revenue neutral, that is not the case for subsets within the county, so it's possible Wilmington could go up, down, or stay level.
What has been level since 1983 are the assessed values of Wilmington residences, so as their current values have gone up, the city's ability to receive money from them hasn't match the pace.
"The annual growth in the real property tax base is effectively negative, and we've needed periodic rate increases just to keep up with inflation."
The projected 7.5% property tax increase would bring in $3.1 million to Wilmington, with median Wilmington homeowner, with assessed value of about $250,000 paying an additional $4.35 a month. The bottom 10% would see an increase of $0.59, while the top 1% will jump by $28.99 monthly.
The finance department said red light cameras have issued 44,553 citations this fiscal year, on pace to match last year's 54,357.
Councilwoman Maria Cabrera asked if revenue projects for the cameras took into account a possible reduction in the fine from $40 to $25, which Winkeler said could only be done if a bill was passed, and then new numbers would have to be run by the finance department.
Parking violations are also returning to pre-pandemic levels, although the city's proposed budget includes eliminating two parking enforcement officer positions, and council asked about potentially cutting a third position during the meeting.