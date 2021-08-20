Two Middletown women were arrested on dozens of animal cruelty charges.
Cheryl Joseph, 53, faces 48 counts of cruel neglect and two animal cruelty felonies. Amy Wood, 60, faces five counts of cruel neglect.
The Office of Animal Welfare's enforcement division was called to a home in Middletown Tuesday. Inside the home, they found 56 cats living in conditions they described as "deplorable" and "inhumane."
Officers said one cat was found dead inside the home, and another had to be rushed to a veterinary hospital, where the animal was ultimately euthanized. The home was also condemned by code enforcement.
“No animal should live in the conditions in which we found these cats,” said Delaware Animal Services Chief Mark Tobin. “We feel good knowing they are safe and will not suffer any longer.”
The remaining cats were taken to the state's shelter provider, the Brandywine Valley SPCA, where they're undergoing a variety of treatments for ailments, including fleas, emaciation, and respiratory issues. After full medical evaluation and treatment, the cats will be put up for adoption.
Joseph and Wood were released on their own recognizance and are forbidden from possessing any pets pending a court hearing.