The City of Wilmington is moving forward in 2023 with proposed reforms of parking rules, including a proposed reduction in the cost of a parking ticket for many violations.
According to City Councilwoman at-large Maria Cabrera, Council continues to work with the Purzycki administrations to take some of the guesswork and frustration out of parking in the city.
"The biggest thing that were doing here that we have to celebrate is the parking fines are is going from $40 to $25," Cabrera said on The Rick Jensen Show on WDEL.
As recently outlined by the Purzycki administration, if Council gives its approval the cost of a parking ticket would be reduced effective July 1st for these violations:
- Irregular/Improper manner of parking
- Unattended vehicle
- Parking within 20 feet of crosswalk
- Parking in a crosswalk
- Parking within 30 feet of flashing beacon or traffic control sign
- Parking on a sidewalk
- Parking within 50 feet of a railway crossing
- Violation of Limited Time Parking
- Violation of Limited Time Parking by moving vehicle to a different spot in same block
- Violation of No Parking Sign
- Parking in restricted areas reserved for buses of senior citizen centers
- Violation of street cleaning parking policy
- Parking of a vehicle displayed for sale
- Parking a vehicle for the primary purpose of displaying advertising
- Violation of restricted parking adjacent to urban schools
- Exceeding the time on a parking meter
- Manner of parking in a metered space
- Feeding the meter
All other parking tickets issued by the City will remain at their current amount.
Cabrera said the $40 parking fine matched those in some much larger, higher-priced cities such as Boston.
The city also recently unveiled a new Residential Parking Permit process that keeps permits in effect for two years instead of one.
"These are 30-and-40-year-old laws," Cabrera said.
“The City’s mission with these improvements is to maintain parking order on the streets, stop drivers from illegally taking neighborhood parking spaces, and keep City streets clean—all without issuing as many tickets as we have in previous years,” Mayor Mike Purzycki said recently. “Less enforcement is better for residents and government workers.”
More proposed reforms will also be announced, as outlined by the Purzycki Administration:
- More timely advanced notification to residents about RPP expirations and renewals, sending reminder notices via US mail AND email at least 30 days prior to the expiration of a permit. The Mayor said the City will add email notification and text messaging to this information process as long as residents provide their email addresses and opt to receive texts.
- Resuming the previous system of issuing a RPP car bumper sticker that a vehicle owner must display on a registered vehicle. The Mayor said the displayed sticker process is less cumbersome for parking enforcement officers, who currently track vehicles through license plates, and is more informative for neighborhood residents who will know when a non-registered vehicle is taking up limited parking spaces.
- Revamping the Ticket Appeals Process by requiring all appeals to be submitted online with US mail allowances for individuals without internet access. All appeal decisions will be communicated to appellants electronically as long as email addresses are provided to the City.
- Towing process upgrades that include extending the time period for a towing company to hold and store vehicles to two months instead of one month and allowing for a towed vehicle to be retrieved 24 hours a day and seven days a week. Another reform will stipulate that a vehicle owner must be allowed to retrieve their personal belongings from their towed vehicle without delay. Also, if a towing company proceeds to take title to a vehicle after the hold period, all parking ticket fines owed to the City will be waived.
- Improved Written Communications to the Public that involves rewriting all of the City’s parking, ticketing, and appeal emails, letters, and forms.
- Eliminating Parking Ticket Payment Agreements except for owners of vehicles that are booted or towed. The Mayor said 75% of payment arrangements for outstanding parking tickets default with accumulated fines unpaid. With the new $25 fine for many parking violations, it is the City’s hope that tickets will be paid more quickly and that enforcement measures such as booting and towing will not be needed. Mayor Purzycki said this change does not affect other payment arrangements offered by the City, such as for outstanding water bill payments.
- Friendlier Downtown Parking Signage, which includes changing parking limit signage Downtown and in other commercial or entertainment areas to 5 p.m. from 6 p.m., which the Mayor hopes will encourage worry-free parking for those participating in Wilmington’s increasingly popular afterhours venues.