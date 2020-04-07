An inmate at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna has become the first prisoner to test positive for COVID-19 in Delaware, state prison officials announced Tuesday.
The Delaware Department of Correction said the inmate, who is over the age of 60, first registered a fever Monday, April 6, 2020, and was moved to the prison infirmary where he was placed in isolation.
He's currently in stable condition and remains in isolation, according to the Delaware DOC.
A second inmate from the same housing unit, who also had a fever Tuesday, has a COVID-19 test pending. He, too, is in isolation in the prison infirmary.
The Delaware DOC said the inmates did not have contact with previously announced COVID-19 positive correctional officers, who worked in a different housing unit.
A total of eight inmates have been tested for COVID19; six tests came back negative.
While no other inmates are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 at this time, DOC is moving inmates from that housing unit to a vacant building across the compound to provide greater physical separation among inmates. They'll continue to be observed with twice daily temperature checks, the DOC said.
“We have been preparing for an inmate to test positive for COVID-19 and have implemented our treatment and containment plan,” Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said. “DOC has a strong track record of containing infectious diseases, and we will do the same with this coronavirus.”
Additionally, two officers from Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington have also tested positive for COVID-19.
The first officer was last at the prison 10 days ago on Saturday, March 28. After experiencing flu-like symptoms, the officer began to self-isolate at home. The second officer was last in Howard Young 13 days ago on March 25. They too, are self-isolating at home.
This brings the total number of correctional officers to be diagnosed with COVID-19 to six, including three COs at Vaughn, two at Howard Young, and one who works in the court and transportation unit.
Three contract health care providers have also tested positive for COVID-19.