james t. vaughn correctional center
Amy Cherry

An inmate at the James T. Vaughn Prison in Smyrna is being charged with assault for an attack on two correctional officers at prison.

Korah Pitts, 22, of Penns Grove, NJ allegedly attacked the correctional officers on Aug. 18th, using an improvised weapon to hit them several times in the head, according to Delaware State Police.

Both guards were taken to the hospital with injuries to the head and face.

Pitts faces a number of charges, including:

  • Recklessly Assault in a Detention Facility with Serious Injury (Felony) – 2 counts

  • Assault 1st Degree Intentionally Cause Injury to an Officer (Felony)- 2 counts

  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts

  • Promoting Prison Contraband

  • Resisting Arrest with Force (Felony)

  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

  • Criminal Mischief

Pitts has been behind bars for four years - serving a five year sentence for robbery.