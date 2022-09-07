An inmate at the James T. Vaughn Prison in Smyrna is being charged with assault for an attack on two correctional officers at prison.
Korah Pitts, 22, of Penns Grove, NJ allegedly attacked the correctional officers on Aug. 18th, using an improvised weapon to hit them several times in the head, according to Delaware State Police.
Both guards were taken to the hospital with injuries to the head and face.
Pitts faces a number of charges, including:
Recklessly Assault in a Detention Facility with Serious Injury (Felony) – 2 counts
Assault 1st Degree Intentionally Cause Injury to an Officer (Felony)- 2 counts
Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts
Promoting Prison Contraband
Resisting Arrest with Force (Felony)
Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
Criminal Mischief
Pitts has been behind bars for four years - serving a five year sentence for robbery.