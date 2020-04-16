A correctional officer at Vaughn prison near Smyrna and an inmate at Georgetown's Sussex Community Corrections Center tested positive for COVID-19 after the Delaware Department of Correction ran testing this week.
The SCCC inmate was housed nearby to another inmate who tested positive earlier this week. He has been in isolation since Sunday, April 12, and after flu-like symptoms formed he was given a test on Monday.
After his positive test, seven more inmates from their housing area were also tested, those results are still pending.
The Vaughn correctional officer was last at the prison on April 8, the CO began isolating at home after developing flu-like symptoms. This marks the 14th Delaware correctional officer to develop COVID-19.
49 more Vaughn inmates were tested from a minimum security housing united adjacent to where four inmates tested positive last week. 48 came back negative, while one had to be resubmitted due to a problem with the test on its way to the lab.
That group has been monitored in isolation, with DOC saying those with underlying conditions being given face masks.
14 Delaware inmates have now tested positive for COVID-19, 12 from one housing unit at Vaughn, and the 2 from SCCC.