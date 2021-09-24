The political future of Wilmington's East Side, and how prison populations could play into it, were among the discussions by Wilmington City Council's Redistricting Committee Thursday night.
The group's second meeting since the 2020 Census was released started with a discussion of the 1,432 inmates between Howard R. Young Correctional Institution and the Plummer Community Corrections Center.
Second District Councilwoman Shané Darby is planning to propose an ordinance that would place the inmates for redistricting purposes at their last known address, as opposed to the current system of counting them in the district of their current address, the prison.
Darby said the current system amounts to prison gerrymandering.
"Counting prisoners in location distorts political representation, where they are not a part of the population and don't have representation."
Choosing to place the inmates in their previous address would greatly shrink the District 3 population, home of Young Prison, down to 7,314 people, well below the expected average of 8,821
That decision would also have a major effect on the East Side, which would then need to make up the roughly 1,500 residents from somewhere, with the discussion turning to the Fourth District, that meanders from Southbridge to the Riverfront and into Center City.
"I think it's really hard for anyone who is representing the 4th District to have such a large developed area like the Riverfront, and then to have the East Side," Darby said. "I think it's hard to find a balance to represent both."
Darby's proposal gives the southern part of the East Side neighborhood to the Third District, unifying an area split between Zanthia Oliver's Third District and Michelle Harlee's Fourth.
"I really think East Side should not be divided. It is a community that is hurting, it's a community that needs a lot of T.L.C."
Harlee, whose proposal moved district lines by a few blocks here and there, said the East Side gets good political coverage from herself and Oliver.
"You have two Brown and Black representatives that represent the East Side. We do collaborate, we do listen, we do work with our colleagues and the administration to do our best to make sure the East Side gets what it needs."
She countered Darby's claim that one neighborhood, one representative is always best.
"When you have two people advocating for the same community that there can be a better outcome than one person who is totally overwhelmed."
Fifth District Councilwoman Bregetta Fields and Third District Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver also submitted plans.
Fields was looking to claim more real estate around I-95, while Oliver made adjustments similar to Harlee on the East Side.
Darby's proposal, while creating one district for the East Side, focused mostly on getting rid of geographical anomalies such as the current "5th District panhandle" that grabs six blocks between Lancaster Avenue and Second Street.
She's also aiming to connect neighborhoods on both sides of Market Street in Northeast Wilmington, which currently serves as the Second and Third District border.
Her proposal was the only one that would create a situation where any current council members would not be in their new districts.
Her plan would put Fields a block away from the New District 5, while Oliver and Harlee are both on the East Side, what would be District 3 Fields would actually be the only council member in what is currently Harlee's 4th District.
Darby said she's okay with that, calling protecting council people's districts "buddymandering."
Wilmington has until February 3, 2022 to come up with their new district maps, where each district must be within 5% of the 8,419 number.
District 4 is currently the city's most populated, with the growth along the Riverfront moving it to 10,549 residents, while District 7 in West Wilmington saw a 8.8% drop to 8,084 residents.
Shané Darby's Proposed Map:
Bregetta Fields' Proposed Map:
Michelle Harlee's Proposed Map: