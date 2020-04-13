"How do you express your gratitude for people who saved your life?"

Prison counselor Patricia May, shortly before the coronavirus outbreak in Delaware, spoke to WDEL for the first time about the harrowing riot at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center that left correctional officer Lt. Steven Floyd dead in February of 2017.

"We were in the middle of a real nightmare, and they stuck their necks out for me; they didn't have to do that," she said.

May said she begged to be moved out of the maximum security "C" building prior to the riot because she, like others on the inside, knew conflict was brewing.

"I'd been praying all the way to work and I said 'God can you remove me from this? I don't want to go to C building. I'm scared. I don't want to get killed in there.'"

The 70-year-old May left the terrifying two-day siege physically unharmed. She hugged one of the men who protected her for a very long time inside his home. That man was Donald Parkell. He was recently released from prison after serving a decade on burglary charges and was able to talk about the riot for the first time in an exclusive sit-down with WDEL.

"I heard it first. I heard noises, I heard vicious sounds of heavy body weight hitting the wall, hitting the floor, cracks, and then there was a lot of pleading from the officers...that resonates with me. I hear that still," he said.

Their accounts of what happened—smoke, fire, water, and lawlessness--mirror much of what came out in the lengthy trials.

But Parkell, 42, of Jefferson Farms, and others acted quickly to shield May.

"We were like 'nothing's going to happen to her,' and we're looking at each other like 'we're not going to let anything happen to her.'"

Anthony Morrow, 30, of Wilmington, who was in Vaughn during the riot, was released in the summer of 2019 after serving time for a weapons charge. He was a source of comfort the the prison counselor.

"I tried give her some water. She wouldn't take any water. She had the shakes really bad, so I said 'What would make you much more comfortable?' So she wanted a radio. Our radio wasn't working at the time so I was like I'll sing to you, I sing. I asked her what kind of music she liked, and she said I like Christian rock. I was like well I don't know any Christian rock, but I know some Christian music...so I just began to sing to her...I went and grabbed my Bible, went and came back, started to research scriptures for her, and then me and her started to talk."

Both Parkell and Morrow spoke about a need for change and rehabilitation while behind bars.

"My main thing would be prison reform, changing the training entirely, and just removing all of the people, who were a part of that era--when officer Floyd was there--because if you don't remove those people, it will happen again, or maybe something worse," said Morrow. "The programs that Miss May had there were perfect because it kept us...our time, that space, that time, is all you got in jail, occupy it. When you take all of that away, you just got a bunch of guys talking...about their lives prior to prison because there's nothing happening here to change their future."

May said she wishes she knew what Vaughn was like now.

"I would've like to have been part of that change. I would like to be part of the training; I would like to be part of the training to say this is what works...but I'm not part of that."

In addition to speaking about his own pain behind bars, Parkell said he knows the job isn't easy for correctional officers either.

"There's a disconnect between the administration and the officers; there's no trust there because the officers are treated terribly by the administration."

He thinks more reforms are needed there.

"I believe that officers in Delaware should be paid extremely high amounts. I think they should be required--for those extremely high amounts--to take on the role of a pseudo-counselor where they're trained in re-entry and positive impact."

Delaware Department of Correction Commissioner Claire DeMatteis, who served as the special independent investigator after the prison uprising, said the department has worked hard to raise salaries for correctional officers, though admittedly they're still not comparable to neighboring states. She adds officers have received special training.

"We've trained a cohort of correctional officers in each facility that are the security team in our areas....where offenders with mental health issues are housed, and it takes a special correctional officer to do that. Not every correctional officer has the right skills and temperament for that, but we've identified a group of officers that have volunteered to work in those areas and who have gone through additional training to understand the special needs of offenders who have mental health illness. You should come down to James T. Vaughn and see it. We've created, we've turned a whole building into a residential treatment unit."

Parkell said there's still a disconnect in mindset between the incarcerated and those who oversee the populations contained within the prison.

Article continues below advertisement

"The officers who are in position to make policy are from the ideology where they don't believe in rehabilitation; they believe in strictly punitive measures. With advocacy comes advocacy for the officers. They deserve more; they deserve respect, but we don't have the ability to show that respect because they're trained to disrespect us. It's not fault of their own, it's what they think is the way they're supposed to operate in the prisons. So they believe they're doing the right thing," he said.

DeMatteis spoke of a need for mutual respect.

"Officers are trained in it. They coach each other on it. You show an offender respect, the offender will show you respect. Certainly, there is a very clear line of authority. The correctional officer is in charge, but they are told to be very firm, fair, and consistent," she said.

The correction commissioner believes that mutual respect between inmates and correctional officers existed before the riot, repeating beliefs she's stated in the past.

"At the core of what caused February 1st and 2nd of 2017--the uprising and the murder--at the core, it was a lack of communication among officers up-and-down the chain of command, and it was a lack of sharing intelligence.

But the final investigative report issued after the riot, in September of 2017, found differently:

“The culture of respect was not there. We knew this was going to happen," the report said it heard during commentary regarding why the events of February 1 happened. “Some groups of officers feel empowered to be vulgar, provocative and harassing to inmates.”

It recommended a fostering of a more positive culture between inmates and staff, including a recognition and reward system for exhausted and over-worked correctional officers.

When asked whether he was given the tools he needed while behind bars not to re-offend, he said:

"No, no they didn't. The thing that provided me with the tools was the riot. The riot provided me with the tools just from introspection. After that, it shook me to my core. Seeing a few individuals shield Mrs. May--the instinct was there just to act whichever way you wanted to act--there was no oversight. All of the officers they had no control anymore. It was over. And in that instant, I saw a few individuals do things that were based solely around goodness. I also saw cowardice. People that I saw cowardice from were the ones we expected to protect us, and when it came down to 'This is real, this is violent, and this is going down in a very fast manner,' and the instinct was there, and you need to act in a way that inside--who are you--they weren't there for us. But some of us were there for us."

Since taking over the helm of the DOC in July of 2019, DeMatteis has changed the way the prison system handles re-entry, thanks to an executive order under Gov. John Carney aimed at reducing recidivism.

"The Department of Correction used to think about re-entry the last two months of an offender's sentence. We have flipped that. Now within the first 45 days, every offender who is sentenced to a Level V facility with a sentence of a year or longer, within the first 45 days every offender gets an educational assessment and a vocational skills assessment. So we know what level of skills they entered the prison with--is it a ninth grade education? Is it less than that? More than that? We know that from all of our educational assessments only about 29 percent of our offenders in Level V facilities have a high school diploma. So we know within the time of their sentence, we need to get them a GED."

Before the riot, that focus wasn't clear.

"What is different now based on the governor's executive order No. 27, the Department of Correction now owns the coordination of re-entry around six state agencies."

WDEL asked DeMatteis if there was a better focus on re-entry years ago, whether the riot may never have occurred. Her response drew emotion.

"No, the inmates in the building that caused the uprising--they were bad apples. Nothing would have satisfied them. If they had behaved better, they would have been eligible for educational and vocational skills, but the only thing they knew to do was to cause trouble, and they can make excuses all they want, but none of that justifies the violence and the senseless death that they caused. I have no sympathy for any single one of them because if they had walked into our facility and been amenable and the vocational skills that are available in our facilities--they would have been eligible for it. All they knew was how to cause trouble."

WDEL also pointed out not everyone in Building C was not necessarily responsible for the riot or took part in violence.

"The judicial process worked as it did, I think your statement is too broad because the trials were stopped. I'm not prepared to have that broad of a statement," said DeMatteis.

The Delaware Department of Justice dropped all remaining charges against inmates in connection with the riot in June of 2019, after several failed convictions. At the time, Attorney General Kathy Jennings called continuing the trials a "futile endeavor."

+7 'A futile endeavor': Remaining Vaughn prison riot charges dropped Charges have been dropped against two inmates who were scheduled to be tried in the fall in …

While some of the programs DeMatteis described may have been available, it wasn't until February 2020 that a new educational wing at Vaughn prison's maximum security unit opened, offering classroom instruction for offenders who are interested in obtaining a GED. At that time, Vaughn Warden Dana Metzger said:"For the first time in our history we are able to offer significant and life-changing education and treatment opportunities to our maximum security offenders."

VIDEO | Vaughn Prison maximum security unit features new space for education programs Three years after the deadly inmate riot at Vaughn Prison, new space for education and counseling programs is now open in the facility's maximum security unit. We take a look inside:

Before the riot, Parkell wasn't confident that when he was released that he wouldn't re-offend.