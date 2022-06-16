A bill that would create an Inspector General's office in Delaware has taken another step forward in the state Legislature.
The measure has been approved by the House of Representatives' Administration Committee clearing the way for it to be voted on by the full House chamber.
If it passes there, the legislation would then go to the state Senate.
Lawmakers have called for an inspector general's office to be established for months, saying it would help investigate wrongdoing by state agencies and also restore public confidence in the government.