The principal at Warner Elementary School has died after a Friday night motorcycle crash.
Police said Dr. Terrance Newton was riding his bike on the Old Baltimore Pike west of 273 at about 10:45 p.m when he attempted to pass a vehicle, ultimately striking a median which caused him to be tossed from his bike, while wearing a helmet.
The New Castle County Paramedics said Newton was taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.
Monday night, the Red Clay School District announced Newton had died.
In the statement, Red Clay Superintendent Dorrell Green called Newton, who had guided Warner since 2019, "inspirational."
"Dr. Newton was a true advocate for students and a genuine supporter of his staff. He was an innovative and dynamic school leader that put the whole child first. He developed systems to not only address academics, but he also incorporated broader services that made Warner such a special place for students, staff, families and the community at-large. Newt’s high energy, infectious personality and passion for his school community was unparalleled."
Governor John Carney called the death "heart-wrenching."
"Dr. Newton was everything a school leader should be, and more. He was selfless, dedicated, enthusiastic and cared so deeply about his students and staff. That was clear every time you walked in the front doors of Warner Elementary."
The Wilmington Fire Department appeared at the steps of Warner Elementary this morning, serving as stand-ins for Newton to greet students, hoping Newton would get back to that role.
Wilmington's Fourth District Councilwoman Michelle Harlee posted thanks on social media "for your service and impact that reverberated on so many levels. Well done Sir. Your legacy will be remembered #thepeoplesprincipal"
The district said crisis support will be available at Warner beginning tomorrow.