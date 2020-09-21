Delaware is aiming to get more insta-worthy with its new Discoveries Trail.
The trail features a collection of nine interactive pieces of street art up and down the state that they hope will make you want to strike a pose.
"So the point is you stand up against the artwork, you kind of make it interactive, someone takes a photo of you, and automatically, you have the perfect Instagram moment to share with everyone, and hopefully, they excited to visit as well," said Liz Keller, director of the Delaware Tourism Office.
In northern Delaware, sites are up at the Delaware Children's Museum on the Wilmington Riverfront as well as the Delaware Art Museum and Hagley Museum. Other sites include the Town of Wyoming, Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge in Smyrna, the DE Turf Sports Complex in Frederica, Mispillion River Brewing Company in Milford, the Cape May Lewes Ferry, Big Chill Beach Club at the Indian River Inlet.
"Each location throughout the state is selected because it's a museum, it's a brewery, it's the beach, and each artwork is unique--never-before-seen," said Keller.
The tourism office worked with the Developing Artists Collaboration in Dewey Beach and a more prominent national artist on the campaign.
"We also brought in a national artist, who painted wings in Nashville, that are just known, people actually travel and wait an hour in line to get their photo," said Keller.
The Delaware Discoveries Trail comes at a time when the tourism industry is among the industries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
"The younger demographic that we hope will come and visit for these pieces of artwork is a demographic that we would love to increase to come to the state, and in Delaware, we have generational tourism, so once you come, you bring your whole family," she said. "So we're hoping start it young, get them inspired to come here [and] explore places they never thought about like Bombay Hook in Smyrna," she said.
They hope you'll stay the weekend too.
"We're calling it an 'insta-weekend' so plan a whole trip here," she said.
And there's something in it for you too, besides cool photos and new followers on Insta. In addition to sharing your photographs on social with #DelawareDiscoveries, visit at least four sites and submit your photographs by clicking here for a chance to win DIY paint pour art kits, created by the Developing Artists Collaboration.
Before visiting Delaware or encouraging your friends to do so, check out the Go-To Guide to learn about any coronavirus-related restrictions.