During the month of August the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) is holding two-day seminars in each county, promoting the "Standard Reunification Method" for use in Delaware public and charter schools during an emergency.
"Many people construe that with active shooting situations but it could also be bomb threats, it could be flooding, it could be electrical, and it could be a tornado," said Doug Scheer with DEMA.
Scheer said there's already a lot of focus on preparedness and reaction to these kinds of emergencies, but this program addresses what happens after the fact.
"We're trying to get focused more so on the recovery aspect of it," said Scheer. "How do we reunite those children with their caregiver/parent, making sure that that process is in place and it is as smooth as it can possibly be."
That means educating school personnel on the various roles that have to be undertaken.
"Such as an incident commander, greeters that will be the first person that a family member speaks with," said Scheer. "What we call reunifiers or runners, the person who goes and will get the child. Verifiers that make sure that the parent or caregiver that is picking up is actually someone who legally can do that."
Scheer said the training is done in school settings with as much realism as possible.
"We demonstrate how that reunification process is to physically work," said Scheer, "and we inject a little bit of stress into that - maybe some parents who are upset and emotional during this reunification so that people understand a real life event and how that's going to happen."
The "Standard Reunification Method" was developed by the I Love U Guys Foundation which was formed by Ellen and John-Michael Keyes whose daughter Emily was killed in a school shooting in Platte, Colorado in 2006.
The first seminar was held August 1st and 2nd at Brandywine High School, with another scheduled for August 23rd and 24th at Dover High School, and on August 25th and 26th at Sussex Academy of Arts and Sciences.
According to DEMA, upon implementation, Delaware will be among the first in the nation to adopt this protocol on a statewide basis.