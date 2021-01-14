A Laurel man, who federal officials said was seen in photographs carrying a Confederate flag inside the U.S. Capitol, has been arrested in connection with last week's insurrection.
Kevin Seefried is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday via video conferencing. An exact time has not yet been set.
Seefried was arrested along his son, Hunter Seefried.
Kevin Seefried's arrest comes after FBI tips led to his identification. The duo were among several suspects taken into custody Wednesday across the country in connection with the riot.
The FBI has more than 126,000 photo and video tips to comb through as arrests continue. The top federal prosecutor in DC told The New York Times he expected the number of people charged with crimes tied to the riots to be in the hundreds.