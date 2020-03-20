Amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and resulting school closures and resource shortages, those who find themselves in need of food have options available to them
Thanks to the efforts of Delaware's Department of Education, the location for available children's nutritional services were collected in an easy-to-use map for finding the closest availability.
The department noted on its website those in need can visit or travel to any of these locations. The site does not have to be in one's home district or at the school a child attends.
West Side Grows also provided a breakdown of Wilmington food pantry services: