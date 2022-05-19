"First thing, don't talk down on landfills," Lord Mayor Talib Bensouda, of The Gambia's Kanifing Municipal Council, admonished Thursday evening after being asked, even though a trip to the Delaware's Solid Waste Authority, how his trip was. "It was the most beautiful thing I've ever seen."
He and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer laughed together after he answered, but truly, it was something Bensouda was highly interested in seeing because technological solutions implemented here would provide information he could bring home to help his own population address waste services.
"We have dump sites, we don't have landfills. And there's a wealth of resources one can grab from properly managed landfills," Bensouda told WDEL Thursday, May 19, 2022. "So we've got a wealth of knowledge of what's been happening here. We had a great talk by the site engineer called Alex, who pretty much showed us how to create membranes and prevent leakage from going into the water table. And of course, how waste is segregated and how value can be added, so a wealth of knowledge, and I hope to send my technical team when I'm gone, so they can come and build on this relationship."
In addition to the waste site, Bensouda also requested the County Executive take him on a tour of th Route 9 Library and Innovation Center, another budding municipal resource the Lord Mayor wished to bring home as much knowledge of as possible to help Africa's own growth.
"One thing that's interesting is when you meet local government officials working anywhere in the world--they can be in the richest country in the world, or the most developing country--you find that a lot of the struggles are the same, a lot of the challenges are the same," Meyer said.
He pointed out how waste removal and collection isn't something most people ever give a second thought, but it's something community leaders have to consider.
"You throw away your trash, put it out on the curb and it goes away, and most people don't think about that, when it goes away. 'I throw something away. What does that mean,'" Meyer said. "Well, the Lord Mayor has to think about that every day. I need to think about that every day. When water goes down the drain, when people flush the toilet, how do we make sure that we provide for the highest quality waste disposal system, and every now and then even turn it into energy, turn it into recycled materials. Mayor Bensouda, I saw firsthand his passion for it, the things he's doing to improve public safety and public health through his waste management in The Gambia, and I wanted to show him some of the things we're doing here."
While Bensouda explained he couldn't disclose the partying lined up, Meyer did say officially there was still some big time fun on the way, including a ribbon cutting at the Wilmington Alliance collaborative kitchen space, and an "extensive" riverfront tour tomorrow followed by a tour of some area small businesses.
On a day Meyer declared it Lord Mayor Bensouda Day, Bensouda added he hoped this would be a relationship built from both sides.
"I pretty much just want to say hello to all New Castle County citizens," he said. "It's been a terrific relationship, and of course, we don't want it to be one-way; We would also love to invite all of you to The Gambia. It's 'the Smiling Coast' of Africa, with beautiful beaches and lots to offer. We hope that the relationship can grow from here."
Bensouda's presence was made possible thanks to the efforts of the Delaware African Caribbean coalition.