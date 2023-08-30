Overdoses have claimed the lives of thousands of people in Delaware over the years, and they are being remembered at several events to mark International Ozone Awareness Day.
atTAcK addiction welcomes the public to a candlelight vigil Wednesday night, August 30th, in Newark at Main Street and Old College Avenue between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Information and resources will be available for guests, including information about Delaware's Good Samaritan / 911 Law. Another service will also be held Thursday night at The Circle in Georgetown, starting at 7:00 p.m.
Don and Jeanne Keister founded the grassroots nonprofit atTAcK addiction. Their son Tyler died of an accidental overdose.
“While atTAcK addiction and so many other organizations, government agencies and treatment providers are working hard to reduce the impact of the opioid epidemic in our state, we must take time to honor and remember the lives lost to this crisis and the impact those losses have had on family, friends and the entire Delaware community,” Don Keister said. “Our atTAcK addiction members will be out in Newark and Georgetown to remember those lives lost, and to provide prevention and treatment resources to members of our community.”
Also Thursday night, an annual candlelight vigil will be held in Bear at Faith Lutheran Church, 2265 Red Lion Road. Guests are encouraged to share photographs and stories of loved ones who died due to substance use disorder.
MaryBeth Cichocki, whose son died after becoming addicted to and overdosing on prescription painkillers in Florida, said Overdose Awareness Day means this to her:
"We still have to let people know that it's a disease, and that stigma really does need to die, and that our children should be here but because of circumstances beyond their control and our control, they no longer are," Cichocki said.
Help and resources regarding substance use disorder are available at HelpIsHereDE.com
Delaware State flags will be lowered to half-staff at state facilities Thursday to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day. Governor John Carney also encourages local governments, businesses and Delawareans to do the same in honor of people who have died of overdose and the loved ones left behind.
“For too long, Delaware has struggled with a high rate of overdose deaths,” Carney said. “We all know families that have lost a loved one to addiction or overdose and understand how difficult a challenge this can be to address. Today, we recognize and remember all those who have been impacted by this crisis and recommit to supporting those in need. I want to thank our first responders, medical professionals, and all those who play a role in keeping our communities safe from overdoses.”
“Tackling the opioid crisis takes dogged determination, but I know it is also so hard on the heart. On this International Overdose Awareness Day, we're taking time to remember the Delawareans we’ve lost. Right now, there’s an empty chair at the kitchen table, a place missing on the soccer sidelines, and a deep, aching grieving for too many families. It’s so important we raise awareness and keep laser-focused on what we can do to uplift one another up in the darkest of times, Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long, chair of the Delaware Behavioral Health Consortium said. "Through the Behavioral Health Consortium and the Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission, we are helping to take action and support our communities. Let’s continue to confront this epidemic together and provide hope to our families across the First State.”