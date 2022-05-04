Delaware is among the states agreeing to a $141 million settlement with TurboTax for misleading promises to customers for free tax-filing services.
Under the terms of a settlement signed by the attorneys general of all 50 states, Intuit Inc. will suspend TurboTax's "free, free, free" ad campaign and pay restitution to nearly 4.4 million taxpayers.
Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings says the state secured over $400,000 for low-income Delawareans.
”Intuit benefited from a special agreement with the U.S. government to provide free tax services to low-income consumers nationwide, all while preventing Delawarean consumers from taking advantage of those free services,” Attorney General Jennings said. “Intuit engaged in deceptive and unfair tactics to hide access to free services and to instead promote its own profit-generating tax filing products instead. Delawareans who struggle to put food on the table shouldn’t be tricked into paying for tax preparation services they don’t need. My office will continue to protect consumers statewide and be on the lookout for businesses who seek to take advantage of them.”
New York Attorney General Letitia James began investigating Intuit after the news organization ProPublica reported in 2019 that the company was charging low-income customers for tax services that they should have received for free.