FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 photo shows a display of TurboTax software in a Sam's Club in Pittsburgh. The Federal Trade Commission is suing TurboTax maker Intuit, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, saying its ads for “free” tax filing misled consumers. The consumer protection agency said millions of consumers cannot actually use the free tax-prep software option because they are ineligible for it. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)