The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of a three alarm fire at a historic structure in Elkton's town center Sunday evening, Mary 21, 2023.
The fire at the former Howard Hotel at Main and North streets was reported at 5:30 p.m. and grew to three alarms before the flames were finally darkened down about three and a half hours later.
Firefighters from across Cecil County were joined by units from New Castle County and Chester County in either responding to the scene or backfilling stations.
Firefighters were evacuated from the four story structure at one point due to a partial collapse.
One firefighters was treated for an injury.