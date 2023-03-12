No word yet on the cause of a fire that damaged five houses in Odessa Saturday morning.
Odessa Fire Company crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Corbit Drive in Cantwell Ridge around 4 a.m. and found a two-story house engulfed in flames, Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators said.
Windy conditions spread the fire to 4 other houses, and by the time crews from Odessa and several neighboring companies could bring the situation under control, 16 people were displaced.
Total damage is estimated at more than $1,000,000, and the Red Cross is providing emergency shelter.
No one was hurt.