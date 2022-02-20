Two fires that broke out Saturday night in Sussex County are under investigation by the Delaware State Fire Marshal's office.
The first was reported around 8 p.m. in a 3-story apartment building in the 1700 block of Bayard Avenue in Dewey Beach.
Damage is estimated at $75,000.00
The second fire was reported about 15 minutes later in a garage attached to a house in the 25 thousand block of Guinea Hollow Road near Friendship Road near Millsboro.
Damage in the second fire is estimated at $80,000.00, and investigators are working to determine how both fires started.