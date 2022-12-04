Two fires in 3 days in the same Sussex County town kept Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators busy over the weekend.
There's no word yet about what touched off the first fire, which engulfed a 2-story house on Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge in Delmar Friday afternoon.
Damage to the house is estimated at $250,000.00.
Sunday morning, an electrical malfunction sparked a fire at the First Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ on North Second Street.
Damage is again estimated at $250,000.00.
No one was hurt in either blaze.