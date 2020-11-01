Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators are looking into an attempted arson at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Brandywine Hundred this weekend.
The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the building on Silverside Road.
Someone set a fire outside, but the flames were doused before they could significantly damage the building. Damage is estimated at $200.
In August, Newark's Chabad Center was damaged by an intentionally-set fire. No arrests have been made in that case despite a $5,000 reward being offered.
Anyone who has information can call the state Fire Marshal's Office's New Castle Division at 302.323.5375, email us at Fire.Marshal@delaware.gov or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.