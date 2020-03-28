Fire gutted a house under construction in Newark.
Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators said crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Felix Drive in the Chestnut Hill Preserve just before midnight Friday, March 27, 2020, after several 911 calls came in.
The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, and by the time the fire was out, it had done roughly $200,000 in damage to the house, and two nearby houses had suffered exposure damage.
A venting propane tank caused an extra hazard for firefighters.
Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder fire company said it's the second fire in that development since construction began.
No one was hurt.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.